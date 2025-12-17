IP Strategy Highlights Poseidon as Flagship AI Data Initiative Built on Story’s Blockchain Infrastructure

GIG HARBOR, Wash., Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IP Strategy (Nasdaq: IPST) (the “Company”), the first public company to adopt a treasury reserve policy centered on the $IP token, today highlighted Poseidon, a decentralized AI data initiative incubated by Story’s $IP Layer 1 blockchain, as a leading example of real-world AI infrastructure emerging on the Story network.

Poseidon is focused on sourcing, compiling and cataloguing high-quality, rights-cleared audio data for AI training, addressing one of the most pressing constraints facing the AI industry: trackable and legal access to diverse training data. All data collected through Poseidon is registered on Story’s blockchain infrastructure, enabling transparent provenance, enforceable usage rights, and programmable licensing for AI developers.

For many AI developers, the limiting factor in model performance is no longer scale, but coverage. Large language and multimodal models increasingly struggle with long-tail use cases that are underrepresented or entirely absent from existing datasets. This includes low-resource languages, regional accents, dialects, code-switching speech, domain-specific audio, and conversational data that does not exist on the open internet and cannot be legally scraped. Most publicly available audio corpora skew heavily toward Western languages and formal speech, leaving meaningful gaps for applications such as global voice assistants, speech-to-speech translation, call-center automation, accessibility tools, education, and AI agents operating in emerging markets. Poseidon’s dataset directly targets these gaps by sourcing consented, high-fidelity audio from a globally distributed base of contributors, creating training data that is both legally usable and economically scarce, and increasingly valuable to AI labs seeking to improve real-world performance beyond English-centric benchmarks.

As AI models scale, progress is increasingly constrained not by computing power, but by data availability and legal risk. Leading AI labs and enterprises face growing challenges around copyright exposure, dataset quality, and long-tail data scarcity, particularly in audio and voice.

Poseidon is but one example of how the Story $IP token addresses this gap through a global, contributor-driven data pipeline, designed to collect consented, high-fidelity audio data at scale. By combining on-chain registration, rights metadata, and programmable licensing via Story Network, Poseidon enables AI developers to access datasets that are both legally robust and commercially usable.

Poseidon Traction to Date

Through its first data collection campaign, which lasted just 2 weeks, Poseidon has demonstrated rapid early adoption:

Over 34,000 hours of audio data collected

More than 405,000 contributors globally

One of the largest publicly available, rights-cleared audio datasets currently accessible for AI training



This scale positions Poseidon as a meaningful new data source at a time when many legacy AI datasets are constrained by licensing uncertainty, threats of litigation or limited diversity.

Strategic Context for IP Strategy

Poseidon represents just one example of an independent core use case built on Story’s programmable IP infrastructure, the same ecosystem in which IP Strategy holds its treasury assets and operates validator infrastructure.

By creating greater awareness for Poseidon, IP Strategy is underscoring the practical deployment of Story’s technology in high-value AI markets, and the growing demand for programmable intellectual property as a foundational layer for next-generation data economies.

As the Story ecosystem expands across AI, media, data and real-world IP, initiatives like Poseidon provide tangible validation of the network’s role in enabling compliant, monetizable IP at scale, reinforcing the long-term thesis underpinning IP Strategy’s digital asset treasury approach.

About IP Strategy

IP Strategy (Nasdaq: IPST) is the first Nasdaq-listed company to hold $IP tokens as a primary reserve asset and operate validator infrastructure on the Story Protocol. The Company provides public market investors broad exposure to the $80 trillion programmable intellectual property economy in a regulated equity format.

Heritage Distilling Holding Company, Inc. is the registered corporate name of IP Strategy.

About Story

Story is an AI-native blockchain network powering the $IP token and enabling intellectual property to be programmable, traceable, and monetizable in real time. Backed by $136 million from a16z crypto, Polychain Capital, and Samsung Ventures, Story provides infrastructure for registering, licensing, and transacting IP across AI, media and data-driven applications.

About Poseidon

Poseidon is a full-stack decentralized data layer built for AI. Incubated by the team behind Story Protocol, Poseidon bridges the gap between data supply and AI demand by enabling access to high-quality, IP-safe, and composable training datasets. The platform supports everything from data contribution and licensing to validation and workflow integration.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as “aims,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “goal,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “possible,” “potential,” “seeks,” “will,” and variations of these words or similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any such statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, Poseidon’s prospects and potential and its ability to enable AI developers to access datasets that are both legally robust and commercially usable; the Company’s strategy to expand its exposure to IP applications built on Story; the demand for programmable intellectual property as a foundational layer for next-generation data economies and the thesis underpinning the Company’s digital asset treasury approach.

Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on IP Strategy’s current expectations, estimates and projections only as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to the volatility of the Company’s common stock and any correlation between the Company’s stock price and the price of $IP tokens. These and other risks concerning IP Strategy are described in additional detail in its registration statement on Form S-1 initially filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on August 26, 2025, as amended by Amendment No. 1 filed on October 16, 2025 and Amendment No. 2 filed on December 12, 2026, its latest annual report on Form 10-K, subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and any other subsequent filings with the SEC. IP Strategy explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except to the extent required by law.