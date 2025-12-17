Ocean-Based Data Centers: Scalable Cooling Solutions Meet Growing AI Demands

Dublin, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: Deep Dive into Data Centers' Next Frontier: Oceans and Space" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The escalating demand for computing power, fueled by the rise of artificial intelligence (AI), cloud services, and digital applications, is causing a significant strain on traditional land-based data centers. These centers are grappling with high energy consumption and considerable water usage, especially in areas prone to drought. To effectively address these challenges and accommodate complex AI workloads, exploring alternative environments for data centers is becoming imperative. Oceans and space, with their abundant resources for cooling, energy, and deployment flexibility, are emerging as the next frontier for data center infrastructure.

Key Highlights

Floating and underwater data centers present scalable and efficient solutions by leveraging seawater for cooling and harnessing renewable energy available near coastlines. These modular facilities offer reduced reliance on land, conserve potable water, improve latency for coastal populations, and mitigate certain climate risks associated with terrestrial data centers. Pilot projects in North America, Europe, and Asia underscore the feasibility of ocean-based data centers. They can operate at megawatt scales and high rack density, promising long-term use. Although currently limited, advancements in technology and growing recognition of their benefits predict a rise in ocean-based facilities over the next decade.

Space-based data centers take these innovations further by utilizing the extreme cold of space and limitless solar energy to power high-performance computing. Decreasing launch costs, along with advancements in reusable rockets, in-orbit networking, and optimal orbit selection, render space data centers increasingly feasible. They offer low-latency processing and storage capabilities directly to satellites and spacecraft, supplementing terrestrial infrastructures. While fully operational orbital or lunar data centers are still largely experimental, opportunities for partnerships, funding, and research abound, propelling the advancement of space-based data centers.

Report Scope

This report explores the challenges faced by traditional data centers and evaluates two alternatives: floating or underwater data centers and space-based data centers.

Reasons to Buy

Data centers are crucial for stability and computing power, enabling businesses to operate essential applications, store critical data, and deliver online services. The surge in AI has generated increased demand for data center infrastructure. To adequately support AI workloads, there is an urgent need for more facilities, broader geographic distribution, and a substantial capacity increase. The development of efficient, scalable, and sustainable data center solutions is vital.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Data Centers in the Ocean

Data Centers in Space

Glossary

Further Reading

Report Authors

Thematic Research Methodology

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Axiom Space

Crusoe.ai

Google

Guoxing Aerospace

HiCloud Technology

Intuitive Machines

Kepler Space

Keppel Data Centres

Kinetics

Lonestar Data Holdings

Microsoft

Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL)

Nautilus Data Technologies (NDT)

NTT

Nvidia

Sidus Space

SKY Perfect JSAT

Skyloom

Space Compass

SpaceX

Starcloud

Subsea Cloud

Thales Alenia Space

Zhejiang Lab



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o3nnna

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.