MICA Promotes Susan Orris to Vice President of Underwriting and Appoints Katherine Woslager as Vice President of Marketing and Corporate Communications

PHOENIX, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutual Insurance Company of Arizona® (MICA), a leading regional policyholder-owned and physician-directed medical professional liability insurer, announced today the promotion of Susan Orris to Vice President of Underwriting and the appointment of Katherine Woslager as Vice President of Marketing and Corporate Communications, as the Company prepares to mark its 50th anniversary in 2026.

Orris was promoted from Director of Underwriting earlier this year and oversees underwriting strategy, risk selection, and portfolio management. Orris brings extensive medical professional liability underwriting experience from prior roles at NORCAL Mutual Insurance Company, Professional Liability Agency, and PMSLIC Insurance Company. Orris holds the Certified Professional Insurance Agent designation, is a member of the MPL Association’s section, and earned her undergraduate degree from Southern New Hampshire University.

Woslager succeeds MICA’s outgoing Vice President of Marketing and Corporate Communications, who retired on December 1. In her new role, she will lead MICA’s enterprise marketing approach, brand direction, and internal and external communications. Before joining MICA, Woslager served as Director of Marketing at AmericanAg®, where she led brand, communications, and digital strategy, and previously as Vice President of Marketing at International Medical Group (IMG). She holds an MBA from Indiana University and a bachelor’s degree in marketing from Miami University.

“Katherine and Susan are proven leaders whose expertise will help guide MICA as we honor our legacy and move confidently into the next 50 years,” said Edward G. Marley, President and Chief Executive Officer of MICA. “Their leadership strengthens our ability to serve our members and advance MICA’s mission well into the future.”

About MICA

Mutual Insurance Company of Arizona® (MICA) is a member-owned medical malpractice insurance company. MICA provides high-quality coverage with exceptional service to individual physicians, physician groups, advanced health care professionals, and medical facilities in Arizona, Colorado, Montana, Nevada, Utah, and Wyoming. Since 1976, MICA has been recognized for its financial strength, claim management, careful loss reserving, and member focus. MICA’s values and vision further its mission to protect, support, and defend the practice of medicine by being the medical professional liability solution that frees our members to focus on patient care. For more information, visit https://www.mica-insurance.com.