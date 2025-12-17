























Company Announcement No 66/2025



Peberlyk 4

6200 Aabenraa

Denmark







Tel +45 74 37 37 37

Fax +45 74 37 35 36







AL Sydbank A/S

CVR No DK 12626509, Aabenraa

sydbank.dk











17 December 2025



Dear Sirs

Major shareholder announcement – Dimensional Holdings Inc.

With reference to section 30, cf. section 38, of the Danish Capital Markets Act this is to announce that on 15 December 2025 AL Sydbank was informed that, as at 11 December 2025, the indirect holdings of Dimensional Holdings Inc., 6300 Bee Cave Road, Building One, Austin, Texas 78746, USA represent 3.68% of the voting rights and 3.69% of the share capital of AL Sydbank A/S.



Venlig hilsen

AL Sydbank A/S

Attachment