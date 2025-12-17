ROHM’s Flexible Brushed DC Motor Driver ICs for a Wide Range of Applications

Santa Clara, CA and Kyoto, Japan, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROHM Semiconductor today announced they have developed two new motor driver ICs for brushed DC motors, BD60210FV (20V, 2ch) and BD64950EFJ (40V, 1ch). They are intended for use in home and office appliances such as refrigerators, air conditioners, printers, and robotic vacuum cleaners.

In recent years, the electrification of consumer and industrial equipment - especially white goods - has accelerated, increasing the demand for energy-efficient brushed DC motors. At the same time, motor drivers are expected to support multiple applications and use cases while reducing external component count and size..

To address these needs, these new products adopt highly versatile packages, making them ideal not only for new platform designs but also for redesigns and derivative products. Additionally, they achieve ultra-low standby current (Typ: 0.0μA, Max: 1.0μA), significantly contributing to power savings during standby operation.

The BD60210FV can function as a dual H-bridge (2ch) motor driver with direct PWM control, capable of driving two DC brush motors, a bipolar stepper motor driver, or solenoid driver. Its H-bridge circuit configuration eliminates the need for a boost circuit, minimizing external components and contributing to space-saving and simplified design. It supports input voltage from 8V to 18V and 1A/phase continuous current and 4A/phase peak current.

The BD64950EFJ features a single H-bridge (1ch) that supports both direct PWM control and constant current PWM control. Its low on-resistance design reduces heat generation, enabling efficient motor drive. With a 40V withstand voltage and 3.5A continuous current (6A peak), it is suitable for high-powered, high-voltage (24V) DC brush motor applications.

Both products are now in mass production. Online sales have also started, and they (BD60210FV, BD64950EFJ) can be purchased from online distributors such as DigiKey, MOUSER and Farnell. Evaluation boards (BD60210FV-EVK-001, BD64950EFJ-EVK-001) are also available to support application development and design.

ROHM will continue to expand its motor drive solutions for consumer and industrial equipment, contributing to greater comfort and energy savings in society.

Application Examples

•Consumer Equipment: Refrigerators (ice maker rotation, fan valve control), Air conditioners (louver control), Printers (carriage movement), Robotic vacuum cleaners (brush rotation), Water heaters and rice cookers (valve control), Humidifiers (fan control) etc.

•Industrial Equipment: Automatic doors and shutters (operation control), Small conveyors (transport control), Power tools (rotation control), Other small motor control applications, etc.

