LACAHSA Board Approves $11.4M for Emergency Rental Assistance Funding, Bringing Total Measure A Prevention Investments to $29.5M in 2025

Los Angeles, California, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Los Angeles, CA – December 17, 2025

Visual Assets Available: Photos and b-roll of the LACAHSA Board vote and key stakeholders here:

https://f.io/1YVp-X52

The Los Angeles County Affordable Housing Solutions Agency (LACAHSA) today awarded $11.4 million in Emergency Rental and Flexible Financial Assistance to nine nonprofit organizations and public agencies, delivering rapid help to renter households at immediate risk of eviction or displacement across Los Angeles County. This brings the total funds approved in 2025 for homelessness prevention and renter protections to $29.5 million, supporting thousands of people across L.A. County.

The awards represent the largest single deployment of Measure A renter-protection funds and follow overwhelming demand: the Request for Proposals generated more than $100 million in submissions, underscoring the scale and urgency of the countywide housing stability crisis.

“People across L.A. County are feeling more squeezed than ever, so we’re glad to be awarding $11 million in funding for emergency rental assistance and financial assistance. These funds will be administered by community organizations across the county—and will make a huge difference for thousands of people.” – LACAHSA Board Chair and Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson

"When households face eviction, we must act quickly. These funds do exactly that, and the City of Los Angeles Community Investment for Families Department will distribute $1.3 million in funding to Angelenos who are at risk of losing their housing because they cannot make the rent,” said Mayor Karen Bass, Chair of the Renter Protection and Homelessness Prevention (RPHP) Subcommittee. “We must continue doing all that we can to keep families stable while we continue moving forward my robust agenda to make Los Angeles more affordable.”

“Little Tokyo Service Center (LTSC) is proud to lead the 11-organization Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Collaborative, which addresses critical human service gaps by delivering culturally and linguistically responsive homelessness prevention and renter protection services to immigrant communities, using prevention as one of the most effective strategies to stabilize housing and prevent entry into the homelessness system” - Co-Executive Director Peter Gee, Little Tokyo Service Center

More Detail

LACAHSA is a newly created independent countywide agency created to prevent homelessness and make housing more affordable.

Funded by Measure A, a countywide half-cent sales tax approved by voters to expand affordable housing, prevent homelessness, and protect tenants’ rights, the program provides short-term, flexible financial support to households facing sudden crises, including job loss, medical emergencies, loss or delay of public benefits, family changes, or unexpected essential expenses.

Assistance may cover rent and utility arrears, security deposits, moving costs, transportation, dependent care, and other critical housing stability needs. Funds must be expended between February 2026 and June 30, 2027.



Awarded Organizations







Awardees ($Million) PATH Collaborative $2.7 City of Los Angeles Community Investment for Families Department $1.3 Better Angels $1.23 Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs $1.23 Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights $1.0 Interval House $1.0 Little Tokyo Service Center Collaborative $1.0 SALVA $1.0 Watts Labor Community Action Committee $1.0







Organizations receiving funding are required to meet strict performance standards to ensure that Measure A dollars are delivered quickly and effectively, and reporting of how funds are being deployed will regularly be provided to the LACAHSA Board of Directors.

This announcement follows LACAHSA’s recent release of its inaugural $200 million Notice of Funding Availability (NOFA) for affordable housing production and preservation. Together, these investments demonstrate how Measure A is being strategically mobilized to keep residents housed now while expanding the long-term supply of affordable homes countywide.

About LACAHSA

The Los Angeles County Affordable Housing Solutions Agency (LACAHSA) is an independent, regional government agency established in 2022 to address the housing crisis through production, preservation, and tenant protection strategies. Funded by Measure A, LACAHSA brings together cities, developers, and nonprofits to deliver housing solutions that are equitable, efficient, and transformative across Los Angeles County. For more information about LACAHSA and its programs, visit www.lacahsa.gov.

Contact Info



Clare Dietz

cdietz@leeandrewsgroup.com

+1 213-891-2965