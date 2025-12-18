Holmes Earth Construction LLC’s Cody Holmes Shares Insights on Why Site Assessments Should Always Precede Excavation in HelloNation

SEQUIM, Wash., Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Why is it risky to begin excavation before fully understanding the site? Cody Holmes of Holmes Earth Construction LLC answers this question in a HelloNation feature that highlights the critical role of site assessments in protecting construction projects from costly setbacks. Holmes explains that while tight timelines may tempt contractors or property owners to begin clearing land immediately, skipping an early evaluation introduces significant risk to the structural, financial, and legal outcomes of a build.

Holmes details several core components of a proper site assessment. Soil composition, for example, must be evaluated before excavation. Certain soils—such as expansive clay or loosely packed sand—behave unpredictably under pressure and can threaten foundation stability if not properly managed. Drainage patterns also require early analysis, as redirecting water flow without a clear plan can cause flooding, erosion, or disputes with neighboring properties. Holmes stresses that poor drainage planning often results in long-term issues that are expensive to correct after the fact.

The article also outlines the danger of encountering undocumented underground utilities. Holmes notes that relying solely on utility maps is not enough, as lines are often misplaced or unrecorded. Confirming utility locations through professional locating services ensures worker safety and prevents service disruptions. Environmental and terrain-related constraints, such as wetlands or steep slopes, may also impact excavation and must be identified during the site walk-through.

In Why Site Assessments Should Always Precede Excavation , Cody Holmes of Holmes Earth Construction LLC in Sequim, Washington, provides a practical framework for pre-excavation evaluation. His expert insights in HelloNation emphasize how early planning safeguards both the construction process and the land itself.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative “edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

Contact:

Patrick McCabe

info@hellonation.com

www.hellonation.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fe05822b-714d-468e-a560-7e75bcc2b090