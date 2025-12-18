Home Inspection Expert Luke Anglea Reveals Why Crawlspaces Shouldn’t Be Ignored in HelloNation

BOURBONNAIS, Ill., Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- How much damage can a hidden crawlspace really cause? According to an article by Bourbonnais-based home inspection expert Luke Anglea, the answer is: quite a lot. In a new article for HelloNation , Anglea explains why this often-overlooked part of the home deserves far more attention than it usually gets.

Crawlspaces are easy to forget. Hidden beneath the main floor and generally avoided due to tight spaces and poor lighting, they often go unchecked for years. But as the article points out, this area plays a critical role in the health, safety, and long-term condition of a home. Moisture, pests, insulation issues, and even electrical hazards can take hold in a neglected crawlspace, spreading damage upward into the living areas above.

One of the most common problems in crawlspaces is moisture. Without proper ventilation, the space can become damp and humid, creating the perfect conditions for mold growth, wood rot, and insect activity. Rodents and snakes can also find shelter there, often without the homeowner knowing. Once these issues take hold, they can lead to expensive repairs and long-term structural problems.

Even insulation problems that start in the crawlspace can reduce energy efficiency and impact indoor air quality. Sagging or fallen insulation allows outside air to flow freely into the home, making HVAC systems work harder and increasing utility bills. Over time, the effects can be felt not just in energy costs, but also in comfort and air safety.

The article emphasizes that homeowners should treat crawlspace inspections as part of regular home maintenance. Left uninspected, minor issues can escalate quickly. Water from leaking pipes, for example, can go unnoticed in a crawlspace but cause serious wood damage or mold inside walls. Ventilation grates or ductwork that are unsealed or disconnected can allow unfiltered air to flow through the home. These problems aren’t always visible from the main living spaces but are often discovered during professional inspections—sometimes too late to prevent significant damage.

Homebuyers and sellers also have good reason to pay attention to crawlspaces. The article notes that many inspection reports reveal problems in this area that were unknown to the seller. That can delay closings or lead to renegotiated deals. For buyers, ignoring the crawlspace could mean inheriting costly problems just after moving in. A professional inspection before listing or purchasing a home helps identify red flags and avoid surprises.

Older homes are especially vulnerable. Over time, many crawlspaces have been altered by homeowners or handymen who may not have followed safety codes. Wires added without permits or pipes routed through improper channels can create serious hazards. These hidden dangers can go undetected for years, putting residents at risk and complicating future repairs.

While crawlspaces aren’t easy for homeowners to access, that’s not a reason to avoid them. Instead, the article recommends having a licensed inspector review the space at least once a year, or whenever a home changes ownership. A trained eye can spot potential issues before they escalate, protecting both the property and its residents.

Crawlspaces are often home to important infrastructure. Plumbing lines, HVAC ducts, and electrical wiring frequently run through this zone, meaning that its condition directly affects the rest of the house. When this hidden area is neglected, problems with heating, cooling, water systems, or air quality often follow. The article explains that even though the crawlspace may not be visible every day, it’s one of the most important spaces to keep in good condition.

For homeowners looking to protect their investment, inspecting the crawlspace isn't just a maintenance item—it’s a proactive step toward preventing future expenses. It also contributes to a healthier and safer home overall. When it comes to property upkeep, the spaces that go unseen are often where the biggest problems begin.

In Unseen, Unchecked, Unsafe: What Crawlspaces Can Hide , Luke Anglea gives practical advice on why homeowners should pay attention to what’s happening beneath their floors. His guidance encourages regular inspections and offers insight into the hidden but crucial role this space plays in protecting the structure and safety of the home.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative “edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

Patrick McCabe

info@hellonation.com

www.hellonation.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7a7eeb5a-4d49-466a-bcae-796fb207f4dc