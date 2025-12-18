CHAGEE Drives Growth in Asia Pacific with Innovation and Health

SHANGHAI, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chagee Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CHA) (“Chagee” or the “Company”), a leading premium tea drinks brand serving healthy and delicious freshly-made tea drinks, today announced a comprehensive overview of its recent Asia Pacific achievements, highlighting expansion, product innovation, and industry-first health certifications that reinforce the company's position as the region's premier modern tea culture brand.

"At Chagee, everything we do is rooted in connection — connecting people with tea, with culture, and with one another," said Junjie Zhang, Founder, Chairman of the Board, and CEO of Chagee. "Our Asia Pacific expansion represents more than geographic growth; it's about creating meaningful spaces where traditional tea culture meets modern lifestyle experiences – and, in a healthy way."

Rapid Market Expansion and Cultural Integration

Chagee's Asia Pacific footprint expanded dramatically in 2025, with successful launches in Indonesia, the Philippines and Vietnam joining established markets across Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand. The company now operates over 7,338 tea houses globally, adding 300 net new locations in Q3 alone, with overseas GMV surging 75.3% year-over-year to RMB 300.3 million.

Malaysia emerged as the flagship international market, celebrating its 200th tea house opening at Bukit Bintang WOLO in October. The Philippines launch generated exceptional enthusiasm, with the grand opening on August 29th drawing massive crowds while the introduction of Southeast Asia's first pet-friendly tea house in December is setting new standards for inclusive hospitality.

Thailand marked a historic milestone with the opening of the world's highest tea bar at King Power Mahanakhon's 74th floor in October, offering guests an unparalleled tea experience against Bangkok's stunning skyline.

Linking Product Innovation with Celebration

The company's localization strategy achieved remarkable success through culturally-inspired product launches and strategic collaborations. Singapore's SG60 celebrations featured the exclusive Orchid Biluochun Milk Tea, crafted specifically for the nation with delicate notes of orchid, chestnut, and jasmine, accompanied by the "Where We Bloom" campaign celebrating Singapore's heritage.

The September collaboration with POP MART's beloved character Hacipupu introduced the limited-time Green Grape Milk Tea across four markets, achieving an unprecedented cup share on launch day in Malaysia. Singapore stores averaged over 500 cups daily during the campaign's inaugural week.

Malaysia's Telepuk-inspired cultural campaign and the award-winning BO·YA Jasmine Green Milk Tea, which won Best Natural/Organic Beverage at the 2025 World Beverage Innovation Awards, demonstrates Chagee’s commitment to authentic cultural connection through premium tea experiences.

Setting Industry Standards for Health and Inclusivity

Chagee achieved several industry firsts in health certification and social responsibility. In Malaysia, the company became the first freshly prepared beverage tea chain to earn the Healthier Dining Programme (HDP) logo from the Ministry of Health, with certified beverages meeting strict nutrient criteria including sugar content of 5 grams per 100 milliliters or less.

Indonesia marked another milestone with official Halal certification from the Halal Product Assurance Organizing Agency (BPJPH), ensuring strict oversight across the entire supply chain and reinforcing the company's commitment to serving diverse communities with confidence.

Singapore's groundbreaking Signing Store at NUS, operated by Deaf and hard-of-hearing baristas in partnership with SG Enable and the Singapore Association for the Deaf, represents Southeast Asia's first inclusive tea experience of its kind, featuring specially designed acoustic environments and interactive sign language education. The company recently opened a second Signing Store in November, the first in Vietnam.

Heritage-Inspired Experiences and Commitment to Community

The launch of CHAGEE Pagoda House in Singapore's historic Chinatown introduced the brand's first tea-and-retail concept, blending heritage design with contemporary community spaces. The store features exclusive Singapore merchandise, cultural workshops and calligraphy sessions, and a hand-painted mural celebrating the meeting of cultures and generations.

The company's registered membership reached 222 million globally, representing 36.7% year-over-year growth, while maintaining an exceptionally low store closure rate of just 0.3% for three consecutive quarters, reflecting strong franchisee confidence and operational excellence.

Chagee’s commitment to being an exceptional employer earned prestigious recognition including Malaysia's HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2025 award and Singapore's NS Mark Gold status, joining only one other leading global beverage company at this tier.

About Chagee

Chagee is a leading premium tea drinks brand, serving healthy and delicious freshly-made tea drinks. Founded in 2017, Chagee has transformed traditional tea culture into a modern lifestyle experience, leveraging cutting-edge technology and innovative branding. With its commitment to quality, innovation, and cultural connection, Chagee continues to reshape the global tea industry.

Contact

Media Contact:

Brad Burgess

Chagee.PR@icrinc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/92a36eb3-e7f3-40c4-bcf9-9429684c7997