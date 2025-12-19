CHAGEE Releases Inaugural Sustainability Report

SHANGHAI, Dec. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chagee Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CHA) (“CHAGEE” or the “Company”), a leading premium tea drinks brand serving healthy and delicious freshly-made tea drinks, recently released its inaugural Sustainability Report for 2024, marking a significant milestone in the fresh tea beverage industry's sustainability journey. The report outlines the company's key practices across economic, environmental, social and governance dimensions.

Guided by a clear vision and accountability, the report demonstrates how CHAGEE has deeply integrated sustainability into its entire value chain — from tea gardens to teacups. CHAGEE uses a cup of tea as a bridge to link cultural heritage, industrial collaboration, and ecological protection, making a positive impact across commerce, culture, and the environment.

Junjie Zhang, Founder, Chairman of the Board, and CEO of CHAGEE, said, “2024 has been a landmark year in CHAGEE’s history. Carrying forward our mission of ‘Connecting the World through Tea’, we have deeply embedded making an impact into our corporate strategy, achieving breakthrough progress in market expansion, product innovation, social responsibility, and global presence. This is both a tribute to tea culture and recognition from consumers worldwide.”

The Sustainability Report and Chagee’s ESG strategy is organized around four key themes, namely: Culture, Connection, Health and Ecology.

Key Highlights by Theme

Culture: Creating social value rooted in cultural heritage

Cultural Heritage Preservation: CHAGEE partners with traditional artisan communities, official intangible cultural heritage (ICH) protection programs, and craft cooperatives across China to safeguard and revitalize traditional techniques. This includes incorporating Guangxi Zhuang brocade, Guizhou Miao embroidery, and Jingdezhen’s Yuan-style blue-and-white porcelain craftsmanship into product and co-creation projects. The brand also promotes Chinese tea culture globally through UNESCO exchanges and Paris Olympics pop-up activations.



Connection: Building a diverse, equal, inclusive, and shared ecosystem to empower industry development

Social Responsibility: The company donated over RMB four million to build 37 multifunctional playgrounds across over 20 Chinese provinces, benefiting more than 5,000 rural children as for November 2025. CHAGEE also operates silent stores providing inclusive employment for hearing-impaired individuals and supports wildlife conservation through elephant rescue and marine protection initiatives.



Health: Safeguarding customer safety and health through the entire life cycle from raw materials to end products

Health Innovation: CHAGEE became the first fresh tea beverage brand to implement Shanghai CDC's "Nutritional Grading" standards nationwide. The company established a "Health Ambassador Team" featuring renowned tennis athlete Zheng Qinwen and partnered with Keep App to promote healthy lifestyle concepts.

Employee Care: The "Night Clean Plan" now covers approximately 1,000 stores, ensuring employee safety and work-life balance.

Ecology: Implementing climate action and resource circulation to protect biodiversity

Environmental Action: CHAGEE built regional fresh milk supply networks reducing transportation carbon emissions by 70% and implemented sustainable packaging using eco-friendly materials. The company encourages new energy vehicle usage, achieving 30–65% lower per-kilometer energy costs and 40–80% lower per-kilometer carbon emissions compared to conventional internal combustion engine vehicles.



“For CHAGEE, making an impact is not merely about fulfilling responsibility — it is aspiring to serve as a catalyst connecting business value creation, care for people, and a shared ecological future with each cup of tea,” Zhang added.

Whether it is joining in disaster relief, supporting underprivileged groups, ensuring rigorous health standards are set, or seeking to secure a better future where the company operates, CHAGEE is governed by integrity on its journey of becoming a world-class global brand.

There are many more highlights captured within the report which can be accessed here: https://chagee.com/en/media-centre/article/f5ef8e4e-2392-4b40-aa6b-72f36ea04169

About CHAGEE

CHAGEE is a leading premium tea drinks brand, serving healthy and delicious freshly-made tea drinks. Founded in 2017, CHAGEE has transformed traditional tea culture into a modern lifestyle experience, leveraging cutting-edge technology and innovative branding. With its commitment to quality, innovation, and cultural connection, CHAGEE continues to reshape the global tea industry.

Media Contact:

Brad Burgess

Chagee.PR@icrinc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e5f66c47-0935-4d72-b210-04ed5dacf89a