TRESU INVESTMENT HOLDING A/S

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 16.2025



18.12.2025

TRESU Investment Holding A/S – Settlement of interest payment by issuance of interest bonds

Capitalised terms used but not defined are used with the meanings given to them in the Terms and Conditions (as defined below).

TRESU Investment Holding A/S gives notice to the holders of its Senior Secured Floating Rate Bonds 2017/2027 with ISIN no. DK0030404967 (the “Bonds”) issued pursuant to the terms and conditions originally dated 22 September 2017 as last amended and restated on 22 December 2023 (the "Terms and Conditions") that the Interest Payment Test has not been met in respect of the Interest Payment Date on 30 December 2025 and that it will settle the payment of Interest that should have been made on 30 December 2025 by issuance of Interest Bonds in accordance with Clause 8(b) of the Terms and Conditions.

Any questions can be directed to:

Jesper Eriksen

Chief Financial Officer, TRESU

Phone: +45 6073 1967