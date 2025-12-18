Meylora Announces Magnetic Lash System and Updated Membership Model for Consumers Seeking Adhesive Free Options

Miami, FL, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meylora announced continued availability of its magnetic lash system alongside updates to its membership structure as interest grows in adhesive free beauty solutions. The company provides magnetic lashes designed to eliminate the need for glue, magnetic eyeliner, or chemical removers while offering a structured lash membership experience for recurring customers.

Meylora lashes use a micro magnet application method that positions a top lash above the natural lash line and a corresponding anchor beneath it. The magnets connect to secure the lash without adhesive contact. This design approach is intended for consumers who prefer to avoid lash glue and solvent based removal products commonly associated with traditional strip lashes.

The company stated that its magnetic lashes are designed to provide a natural appearance rather than dramatic volume. The product system includes reusable lashes, magnetic anchors, an applicator tool, and a storage case. According to Meylora, the simplified system reduces the number of steps involved in lash application and removal.

In addition to the product design, Meylora has clarified its subscription offering, also referred to as the Meylora membership. The Meylora subscription allows customers to select lash styles during each renewal period and manage their lash membership directly through the company website. Subscription terms and renewal details are presented during checkout to support transparency and informed purchasing decisions.

As consumers increasingly search for Meylora reviews and information regarding legitimacy, the company emphasized that its membership model is intended to provide consistency and predictability for customers who regularly wear magnetic lashes. Meylora confirmed that membership renewals are processed through the same platform used for initial orders and that product selection is available at the time of renewal.

“We designed the micro-magnet lash system specifically for people who want an easier, low-maintenance option without glue or adhesive,” the spokesperson added.

Meylora products are distributed directly through the company official website. The company stated that magnetic lashes may be reused multiple times with proper handling and care, depending on individual use patterns.