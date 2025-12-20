Meylora Announces Magnetic Lash Application Designed for Consumers With Sensitive Eyes

Miami, FL, Dec. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meylora announced the availability of its magnetic lash application system designed for consumers who experience irritation from traditional lash adhesives and solvent based removers. The company stated that growing awareness around cosmetic sensitivities has increased demand for alternatives that avoid glue while maintaining a polished lash appearance

Meylora lashes shown in natural light, highlighting the soft and comfortable appearance.

Meylora lashes use a micro magnet system that secures lashes without adhesive contact. The design positions a top lash above the natural lash line and a corresponding anchor beneath it, allowing magnetic force to hold the lashes in place. According to the company, this approach removes the need for bonding agents, magnetic eyeliner, or chemical removal solutions commonly associated with traditional false lashes.

Many conventional lash products rely on adhesives that may include latex, formaldehyde, or synthetic bonding compounds. These substances can contribute to irritation, redness, or discomfort for individuals with sensitive eyes or contact lens wearers. Removal products may also contain alcohol or acetone based solvents that strip natural oils from the skin around the eyes. Meylora stated that its magnetic lashes are designed to avoid these materials entirely.

The company explained that its magnetic lash system is intended for repeat use and does not require chemical products during application or removal. Lashes are separated manually by disengaging the magnets, which allows removal without residue or solvent exposure. Meylora noted that proper placement and familiarity with the applicator tool are important for correct use.

In addition to product design, Meylora continues to provide information regarding its ordering options, including the Meylora subscription and Meylora membership. The lash membership allows customers to manage recurring orders directly through the company website. Meylora stated that subscription details are displayed during checkout to support transparency for customers researching Meylora reviews and legitimacy information.

“We designed the micro-magnet lash system specifically for people who want an easier, low-maintenance option without glue or adhesive,” the spokesperson added.

As interest in magnetic lashes grows among consumers seeking gentler cosmetic solutions, Meylora continues to expand awareness of its product line and lash membership offering. The company stated that its focus remains on providing adhesive free options for individuals who prefer to avoid traditional lash glue and solvents.