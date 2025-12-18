ROSWELL, Ga., Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Do Rolex watches really need regular servicing? According to a HelloNation article , the answer is yes, and understanding why is essential for anyone who values both performance and preservation. The piece explores how attention to detail and consistent upkeep make a world of difference for these iconic timepieces.

The article highlights that while Rolex is synonymous with precision and craftsmanship, even the most refined engineering depends on routine Rolex maintenance. Over time, the lubricants that keep the movement running smoothly begin to dry out, reducing efficiency. This natural process can cause friction between moving parts, ultimately impacting accuracy. Rolex care, as explained in the feature, is about respecting the mechanics that make each watch extraordinary.

Cleaning the outside of the watch is only part of the process. Polishing the bracelet and case enhances the shine, but true watch servicing happens inside. The gaskets and seals that protect against moisture and dust gradually wear down. When this happens, water resistance can weaken, leaving the movement exposed to potential condensation damage. As the article notes, a simple service appointment can prevent these issues before they start.

At LeeBrant Jewelry and Watch Company in nearby Sandy Springs, expert technicians approach every Rolex as both a precision instrument and a piece of personal history. Tanya Villauneva, who represents LeeBrant Jewelry, emphasizes that the company’s philosophy centers on preservation rather than alteration. The focus is to ensure every gear, spring, and screw performs exactly as it did when it left the Rolex workshop. This thoughtful approach to Rolex maintenance keeps each watch operating at factory standards while retaining its original character.

Professional watch servicing includes several critical steps. The movement is fully disassembled, each part is cleaned, worn components are replaced, and specialized lubricants are reapplied. Once reassembled, the watch undergoes pressure and water resistance tests to verify protection against moisture. This process guarantees that a timepiece continues to perform at the high level for which Rolex is known.

The HelloNation feature compares this care to maintaining a luxury automobile. Just as a car needs regular oil changes to stay reliable, a mechanical watch benefits from consistent Rolex maintenance. Ignoring those intervals can shorten the life of the movement. Periodic inspections ensure that every function remains synchronized, from the sweeping second hand to the precision of its daily timekeeping.

Villauneva explains that many owners mistakenly assume luxury watch care only involves exterior attention, such as cleaning or polishing. However, she points out that interior timepiece repair and movement adjustment are where the true craftsmanship lies. The subtle recalibration and replacement of seals protect the watch’s water resistance and prevent deterioration that could be costly to reverse.

Beyond function, Rolex care preserves meaning. A Rolex often carries memories of personal milestones or family legacy. Proper upkeep allows it to retain both sentimental and financial value. Villauneva reminds readers that regular servicing ensures these heirlooms remain accurate and dependable for future generations. LeeBrant Jewelry’s team understands that maintaining a luxury timepiece is as much about connection as it is about precision.

The article also emphasizes that timing is crucial. While recommendations vary depending on use and environmental exposure, most Rolex owners benefit from service every five to seven years. This schedule keeps mechanical components healthy and prevents wear from escalating into more serious timepiece repair needs. The relatively brief visit to a qualified watchmaker can extend the life of a Rolex for decades.

Villauneva’s insights serve as a reminder that fine craftsmanship deserves fine care. Through her guidance at LeeBrant Jewelry, she encourages owners to view Rolex maintenance not as an inconvenience, but as an investment. Each service ensures that the art and engineering behind a Rolex continue to function flawlessly.

Ultimately, regular Rolex care maintains the experience Rolex owners expect: smooth motion, accurate timekeeping, and enduring water resistance. As the HelloNation piece concludes, these details are what separate a functioning watch from a truly preserved one. With professional attention from experts like those at LeeBrant Jewelry, every Rolex can remain both a precision instrument and a lasting symbol of excellence.

Do Rolex Watches Really Need Regular Servicing? features insights from Tanya Villauneva, Jewelry Expert of Roswell, GA, in HelloNation.

