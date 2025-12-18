Flooring Expert Steve Klaasen Explains What to Know Before Replacing Your Hardwood Floor for HelloNation

ADA, Mich., Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What should homeowners understand before replacing hardwood floors? A recent HelloNation article featuring Flooring Expert Steve Klaasen of Klaasen Wood Floors offers a detailed look at how to determine whether refinishing, repairing, or full replacement is the right move. The article breaks down the process of evaluating damage, identifying the right restoration method, and weighing costs versus long-term results.

Klaasen explains that not every worn floor needs to be replaced. In fact, many homeowners can save significant time and money by understanding what to know before replacing hardwood floors. Often, light surface wear or dullness means the protective coating has worn thin, not the wood itself. In such cases, a good power clean and screening, and top coating can bring back luster without removing any material. This process lightly buffs the finish and adds a fresh layer of protection, extending the floor’s life without major disruption.

When deeper scratches, stains, or discoloration appear, refinishing becomes a better option. Refinishing removes the old finish entirely, sands down to bare wood, and adds new stain and protective layers. Klaasen notes that refinishing allows for color and sheen changes, giving homeowners creative flexibility while preserving the original material. Still, understanding how to tell if hardwood floors need refinishing or replacement is key, since engineered wood has a thinner wear layer that limits how often it can be sanded, if at all.

The article emphasizes that certain damage types, such as warped, soft, or loose boards, signal more serious issues. These problems often result from moisture, unstable subfloors, or prolonged neglect. Refinishing cannot solve structural deterioration, and when that’s the case, hardwood floor replacement becomes necessary. Klaasen advises homeowners to have a professional inspection to evaluate the subfloor and moisture levels before deciding how to proceed.

Cost and longevity also play major roles in the decision. Refinishing is typically more affordable upfront, but it does not last forever. Depending on household traffic, a new finish might hold for a decade or more. Replacement, though more expensive initially, provides a fresh start with modern materials built for better moisture resistance and durability. The HelloNation feature explains that engineered hardwood offers the appeal of real wood with increased dimensional stability, which helps it withstand humid or dry seasonal swings typical of Michigan homes.

Another consideration is how many times a floor has already been refinished. Each sanding removes a small amount of wood, so floors that have gone through the process multiple times may have little material left. Klaasen points out that replacing now can be a wiser investment if the surface is too thin to sand again. Homeowners who plan to stay in their homes long term may also prefer replacement to address deeper issues, such as squeaky boards, uneven sections, or water-damaged areas.

The HelloNation article highlights that timing also matters. Refinishing projects require several days for sanding, sealing, and drying, while replacement takes longer but removes compromised materials completely. For those planning larger renovations, the decision may depend on project sequencing and how long each area of the home will be off-limits.

Design goals can also influence the outcome. Flooring trends change over time, and today’s homeowners often prefer wider planks, matte finishes, and natural tones over the glossy styles of previous decades. Refinishing can help modernize a floor’s appearance if its structure remains sound. However, if the species, layout, or plank width no longer fits the home’s design vision, replacing the floor might be the only way to achieve the desired look.

Before committing to any project, Klaasen encourages homeowners to gather multiple opinions and ask questions such as can engineered hardwood be sanded or refinished, and what are the signs of structural damage in hardwood flooring. Professionals can measure moisture levels, test subfloor stability, and determine how much sanding depth remains. They can also provide clear cost comparisons between refinishing and replacement, helping homeowners make confident, informed choices.

Ultimately, the HelloNation feature underscores that taking the time to learn what to know before replacing hardwood floors can protect both a homeowner’s investment and their property’s value. Klaasen emphasizes that many floors still have years of life left and can be restored to like-new condition through refinishing or top coating, often avoiding the disruption of full replacement.

The article concludes that every floor tells its own story, and careful evaluation ensures the right balance between cost, longevity, and appearance. Whether homeowners choose to refresh or replace, understanding their options makes it easier to achieve lasting results that fit both budget and lifestyle.

