Strifor Wins “Best Broker Affiliate Program — Latin America 2025” Award

PORT LOUIS, Mauritius, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strifor (Mauritius) Ltd is excited to announce that it has been awarded the “Best Broker Affiliate Program — Latin America 2025” by Global Business & Finance Magazine Awards. This esteemed recognition highlights the company’s ongoing efforts to develop a partner program that is not only transparent and sustainable, but also genuinely supportive of affiliates in Latin America.

“We are incredibly proud of this achievement,” said a Strifor representative. “This award reflects the hard work and commitment we've put into building a program that fosters long-term growth and collaboration. We are deeply grateful to our partners and team in Latin America for making this possible. This success belongs to all of us.”

The recognition reinforces Strifor’s dedication to delivering high-quality affiliate services and maintaining an informed, transparent, and customer-focused approach to trading. The company remains committed to enhancing its affiliate ecosystem and expanding support for partners, empowering them to grow their businesses with confidence.

Looking ahead, Strifor is determined to continue refining its offerings and striving for even greater achievements in the future.

“Thank you to our incredible partners and team in Latin America for your ongoing dedication. On to the next milestone!” the representative added.

Founded in 2020, Strifor operates under the regulation of the Financial Services Commission of Mauritius and is a member of the Financial Commission, providing client protection of up to €20,000 through its compensation fund. The company adheres to international financial security standards, ensuring transparency and fair trading conditions for traders and partners worldwide.

Trading CFDs carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Details: https://www.strifor.org/DISCLOSURE/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cf5dde5a-6d7e-4dd7-abdc-93b204ebef60