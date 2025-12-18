ONAR Holding Corporation Retires $311,000 in Debt Through Equity Conversion, Strengthens Balance Sheet, and Aligns Long-Term Partners with Shareholders

Miami, FL, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ONAR Holding Corporation (OTCQB: ONAR) (“ONAR” or the “Company”), an AI-powered marketing platform and network of specialist agencies, today announced that it has retired approximately $311,000 of outstanding debt through a voluntary conversion into ONAR common stock by certain noteholders.

The transaction reduces ONAR’s debt and future interest expense, simplifies its capital structure, and further aligns long-term capital partners with shareholders as the Company integrates and scales recent acquisitions, including JUICE and Retina.

“This is another deliberate step in cleaning up our balance sheet while we build a much larger company,” said Claude Zdanow, CEO of ONAR. “When lenders choose to become shareholders, it’s a clear signal that they believe in the value we’re creating. Coming on the heels of the JUICE and Retina deals, this conversion shows confidence in our plan to build a scaled, AI-powered marketing platform for mid-market brands.”

ONAR is focused on using its balance sheet more efficiently as it grows an integrated, AI-driven marketing ecosystem. The Company’s platform combines specialist agencies with proprietary analytics tools designed to help brands grow revenue by predicting high-value customers early and optimizing performance across channels in real time.

Zdanow added, “Our strategy is simple: acquire profitable, specialist agencies, plug them into our shared technology stack, and use AI to make every campaign more intelligent and efficient. Each acquisition becomes more valuable once it’s integrated into the platform. Reducing debt while we execute on that strategy puts us in a stronger position for the long term.”

The Company expects to continue exploring opportunities to improve its capital structure while investing in technology, integration, and future acquisitions across its network.

About ONAR

ONAR Holding Corporation (OTCQB: ONAR) is an AI-powered marketing platform and agency network that helps brands grow revenue. The Company acquires profitable, specialist marketing agencies and plugs them into a shared technology infrastructure, including ONAR Labs and its proprietary analytics initiatives such as Retina AI and other in-house tools. By combining human expertise with machine intelligence that predicts which customers are most valuable and optimizes campaigns in real time, ONAR gives brands access to data-driven capabilities typically reserved for the largest global marketers.

ONAR is actively acquiring additional agencies to expand its platform, deepen its capabilities, and accelerate growth.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as well as Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements reflect ONAR’s current expectations and projections about future events and may include, among others, statements regarding its ability to execute its growth strategy; integrate and scale recent and pending acquisitions such as JUICE and Retina; improve its capital structure; develop and commercialize AI technologies; and achieve future financial and operating results.

Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, are inherently uncertain, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside ONAR’s control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements due to factors including, but not limited to, market conditions; competition; the Company’s ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses; its ability to retain clients and key personnel; changes in laws and regulations; and other risks described in ONAR’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this press release, and ONAR undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Media & Investor Contact:

ONAR Holding Corporation

Investor Relations / Media

IR@onar.com

www.onar.com