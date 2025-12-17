ONAR Holding Newly Acquired ‘JUICE’ Marketing Team, Achieves Record Black Friday Results on All Metrics, Exceeds Volume Targets By 300%+

Miami, FL, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ONAR Holding Corporation (OTCQB: ONAR) (“ONAR” or the “Company”), an AI-powered marketing platform that acquires and scales specialist agencies, is proud to announce a series of exceptional performance milestones achieved by its recently acquired performance marketing agency, JUICE.

Following the acquisition of JUICE earlier this year, the agency’s execution during the critical Black Friday/Cyber Monday (BFCM) period has demonstrated the immediate value and scalability of the partnership. By leveraging proprietary strategies and data-driven creative execution, JUICE has delivered massive efficiency gains and revenue records across a diverse portfolio of clients, validating ONAR’s thesis on the acquisition.

Operational Highlights & Client Wins

JUICE’s performance during the high-volume holiday corridor showcased the agency's ability to drive exceptional revenue growth and maximize market share for clients during the most critical commercial period of the year. Key highlights include:

High-End Jewelry (Scaling Efficiency): Successfully scaled Black Friday spend by +36% YoY , driving $1.03 million in revenue (+72% YoY). Most notably, this volume was achieved with a 12.12x ROAS (Return on Ad Spend), a 26% efficiency improvement over the prior year.

Successfully scaled Black Friday spend by , driving in revenue (+72% YoY). Most notably, this volume was achieved with a (Return on Ad Spend), a 26% efficiency improvement over the prior year. Fitness Sector (Volume Beat): For a major US-based fitness company, JUICE shattered targets, driving over 13,000 membership signups against a goal of just 4,000. With the promotional period still active, the agency has already delivered 3x the anticipated volume.

For a major US-based fitness company, JUICE shattered targets, driving over against a goal of just 4,000. With the promotional period still active, the agency has already delivered the anticipated volume. Supplement Retailer (Profitability Pivot): Demonstrating the ability to optimize unit economics, JUICE drove an 82% reduction in CPA (down to $16.77) and a massive 270% increase in ROAS (5.23x) since the start of the holiday sale.

Demonstrating the ability to optimize unit economics, JUICE drove an (down to $16.77) and a massive (5.23x) since the start of the holiday sale. Novelty Swimwear (International Growth): A leading US brand saw a 63% increase in Shopify revenue for BFCM compared to 2024, alongside their most successful email campaign to date. The strategy also translated globally, with the brand's UK division securing a 26% YoY revenue increase .

A leading US brand saw a in Shopify revenue for BFCM compared to 2024, alongside their most successful email campaign to date. The strategy also translated globally, with the brand's UK division securing a . Fragrance & Home Goods (Cost Control): For a high-end fragrance diffuser company, JUICE undercut strict acquisition targets. Against a goal of <$400 Net Customer Acquisition Cost (NCAC), the agency delivered a $320 NCAC for the month of November, proving high-ticket items can move efficiently even in a crowded ad market.

For a high-end fragrance diffuser company, JUICE undercut strict acquisition targets. Against a goal of <$400 Net Customer Acquisition Cost (NCAC), the agency delivered a for the month of November, proving high-ticket items can move efficiently even in a crowded ad market. Premium Hemp/CBD (Regulated Market Success): Operating within a complex ad environment, JUICE scaled spend to nearly $70k across accounts while maintaining a healthy 2.46 Blended ROAS, generating $171k in total revenue.

Management Commentary

The success of the BFCM period serves as a critical proof point for ONAR’s strategic expansion of performance marketing services.

"When we acquired JUICE, we knew we were bringing on a team that understood the mathematics of modern growth. These Q4 results are not just wins for our clients; they are a resounding validation of our M&A strategy. To see a newly integrated unit delivering 12x returns and beating volume targets by 300% in the most competitive quarter of the year proves that ONAR’s agencies are now positioned to offer best-in-class commercial impact. This is the kind of scalable, high-margin execution that drives long-term shareholder value." - Claude Zdanow, CEO of ONAR Holding Corporation.

About ONAR

ONAR Holding Corporation (OTCQB: ONAR) is an AI-powered marketing platform and agency network that helps brands grow revenue. The Company acquires profitable, specialist marketing agencies and plugs them into a shared technology infrastructure, including ONAR Labs and its proprietary analytics initiatives such as Retina AI and other in-house tools. By combining human expertise with machine intelligence that predicts which customers are most valuable and optimizes campaigns in real time, ONAR gives brands access to data-driven capabilities typically reserved for the largest global marketers.

ONAR is actively acquiring additional agencies to expand its platform, deepen its capabilities, and accelerate growth.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as well as Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements reflect ONAR’s current expectations and projections about future events and may include, among others, statements regarding its ability to execute its growth strategy; integrate and scale recent and pending acquisitions such as JUICE and Retina; improve its capital structure; develop and commercialize AI technologies; and achieve future financial and operating results.

Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, are inherently uncertain, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside ONAR’s control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements due to factors including, but not limited to, market conditions; competition; the Company’s ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses; its ability to retain clients and key personnel; changes in laws and regulations; and other risks described in ONAR’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this press release, and ONAR undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

