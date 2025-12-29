ONAR, a Leading AI Marketing Company, Closes a Record Year with New December Clients Adding Over $400,000 in Recurring Revenue

Miami, FL, Dec. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ONAR Holding Corporation (OTCQB: ONAR) (“ONAR” or the “Company”), an AI-powered marketing platform that acquires and scales specialist agencies, today announced that its performance marketing agency JUICE has signed a series of new client contracts in the first half of December, representing over $400,000 in annual recurring subscription revenue on a run-rate basis heading into 2026.

The new agreements, signed between December 1 and December 10, 2025, are structured as fixed monthly subscription fees for JUICE’s core services, including paid media, lifecycle marketing, and analytics for high-growth consumer and e-commerce brands. On a run-rate basis, these subscriptions are expected to contribute more than $400,000 in revenue over the next twelve months, or roughly $33,000 in additional recurring monthly revenue, assuming current contracted levels are maintained.

“Since joining ONAR, JUICE has been a proof point for our strategy: acquire strong specialist agencies and give them the technology, data, and support they need to grow faster,” said Claude Zdanow, CEO of ONAR. “Structuring these new relationships as fixed monthly subscriptions is something we brought JUICE from our existing business model, and it gives us more predictable, recurring revenue while giving clients clear, transparent pricing for performance-focused work. It aligns JUICE with our tech-enabled, subscription-style model rather than traditional agency billing.”

Zdanow continued, “Our model is simple: we acquire, we integrate, and we grow recurring subscription revenue. Since JUICE merged with Storia under the ONAR platform, we’ve standardized the business on fixed monthly subscription contracts and plugged those services into our broader AI and analytics infrastructure. That combination of productized services, subscription pricing, and performance accountability is a defining feature of how ONAR operates, and it makes JUICE a differentiated, tech-enabled partner for brands that want more predictable, profitable growth.”

The Company believes JUICE’s recent client additions further validate ONAR’s acquisition-led growth strategy and illustrate the operating leverage created when agencies are integrated into a shared AI and data platform. ONAR expects that, over time, additional cross-sell opportunities, improved retention, and standardized best practices may amplify the impact of new subscription wins like these across the broader network.

About ONAR

ONAR Holding Corporation (OTCQB: ONAR) is an AI-powered marketing platform and agency network that helps brands grow revenue. The Company acquires profitable, specialist marketing agencies and plugs them into a shared technology infrastructure, including ONAR Labs and its proprietary analytics initiatives such as Retina AI and other in-house tools. By combining human expertise with machine intelligence that predicts which customers are most valuable and optimizes campaigns in real time, ONAR gives brands access to data-driven capabilities typically reserved for the largest global marketers.

ONAR is actively acquiring additional agencies to expand its platform, deepen its capabilities, and accelerate growth.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as well as Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements reflect ONAR’s current expectations and projections about future events and may include, among others, statements regarding its ability to execute its growth strategy; integrate and scale recent and pending acquisitions such as JUICE and Retina; improve its capital structure; develop and commercialize AI technologies; and achieve future financial and operating results.

Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, are inherently uncertain, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside ONAR’s control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements due to factors including, but not limited to, market conditions; competition; the Company’s ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses; its ability to retain clients and key personnel; changes in laws and regulations; and other risks described in ONAR’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this press release, and ONAR undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Media & Investor Contact:

ONAR Holding Corporation

Investor Relations / Media

IR@onar.com

www.onar.com