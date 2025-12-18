Light Therapy Market Size to Reach USD 1.79 Billion by 2033, Expanding at a CAGR of 5.50% - SNS Insider

Austin, Texas, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Light Therapy Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to industry estimates, the Light Therapy Market was valued at USD 1.17 Billion in 2025 (estimated) and is projected to reach USD 1.79 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.50% during the forecast period 2026–2033.

The light therapy market growth is primarily supported by increasing awareness of sleep disorders, seasonal affective disorder (SAD), depression, and circadian rhythm disruptions. The growing shift toward non-pharmacological and non-invasive treatment options has significantly increased the adoption of light therapy devices across both clinical and homecare settings. Technological advancements, including wearable, portable, and app-connected devices, are further improving patient compliance and broadening consumer accessibility.





The U.S. Light Therapy Market is projected to grow from USD 0.34 Billion in 2025 (estimated) to USD 0.49 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 4.95%. Growth in the U.S. is driven by increasing diagnosis of sleep and mood disorders, rising homecare utilization, expanding wellness programs, and higher adoption of wearable and portable light therapy solutions.

Major Players Analysis Listed in the Light Therapy Market Report are

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Beurer GmbH

Verilux Inc.

Northern Light Technologies

BioPhotas Inc.

PhotoMedex Inc.

Lucimed S.A.

Revian Inc.

Carex Health Brands

Lumie

Samarit Medical AG

TheraLight LLC

Johnson & Johnson (Neutrogena)

Lumenis

Mito Red Light

RedDot LED

Zepter International

Natus Medical

Atom Medical

Bistos Co.

Light Therapy Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 1.17 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 1.79 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.50% From 2026 to 2033 Base Year 2025E Forecast Period 2026-2033 Historical Data 2022-2024 Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

Statistical Insights:

In 2025, over 30% of diagnosed sleep disorder patients globally reported using light therapy devices as part of their treatment or wellness routine.

Homecare-based light therapy devices accounted for approximately 55% of total device sales, driven by rising consumer preference for convenient and non-invasive treatments.

Wearable and portable light therapy devices recorded double-digit adoption growth, particularly in North America and Europe, due to increasing integration with mobile apps and personalized therapy programs.

Light therapy usage in mental health and wellness clinics expanded steadily, contributing to nearly 40% of professional device demand worldwide.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product Type

Light Box held the largest market share of 42.67% in 2025 due to clinical acceptance of these devices for seasonal affective disorder and at-home therapy. Wearable Devices are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.23% The growth is attributed to portability, day to day usability and sync with health apps.

By Light Type

Blue Light dominated with a 38.91% share in 2025 predominantly for seasonal affective disorder and circadian rhythm control. Red Light is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 6.87% on account of rising awareness toward skin health, anti-aging and sleep quality benefits/preferences.

By Application

Seasonal Affective Disorder accounted for the highest market share of 45.12% in 2025 due to high prevalence in temperate zones and strong clinical evidence, with more than 1.9 million units used globally. The sleep disorders are projected to record the fastest CAGR of 7.01%. Growth is propelled by the convenience of at-homecare, app integrations, and increasing interest in non-pharma options.

By End-User

Homecare segment held the largest share of 48.76% in 2025 due to convenience, privacy, and increasing awareness of sleep and mood-disorder treatments, with 2 million individuals adopting light therapy devices at home. Hospitals & Specialty Centers are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.95% as a result of extensive clinical applications expanding uptalk toward mental health program and the greater integrations of non-pharmaceutical therapies into patient’s care.

Key Light Therapy Market Segments

By Product Type

Light Box

Handheld Devices

Floor & Desk Lamps

Wearable Devices

Others

By Light Type

Blue Light

Red Light

White Light

Full Spectrum

Others

By Application

Sleep Disorders

Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD)

Skin Conditions (Acne, Psoriasis, etc.)

Depression

Others

By End User

Homecare

Dermatology Clinics

Hospitals & Specialty Centers

Others

Regional Insights:

The North America Light Therapy Market dominates globally with a 39.84% share in 2025, driven by high awareness of sleep and mood disorders and established healthcare infrastructure. The market is being driven by increased home-based therapy adoption, growth of clinical programs, increase in mental wellness services and growing consumer preference for non-pharmaceutical treatments of sleep and mood disorders. Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing Light Therapy Market with a CAGR of 7.09% during 2026–2033, driven by rising awareness of sleep and mood disorders and expanding wellness adoption. Over 750 thousand devices were used in homecare and clinical applications, with blue light boxes and wearable solutions.

Recent Developments:

In September 2025 , Philips unveiled its latest CT and MR innovations at the ASTRO 2025 conference. The new Rembra RT and Areta RT CT platforms aim to drive accuracy and efficiency in radiation therapy with advanced workflows and long-term value.

, Philips unveiled its latest CT and MR innovations at the ASTRO 2025 conference. The new Rembra RT and Areta RT CT platforms aim to drive accuracy and efficiency in radiation therapy with advanced workflows and long-term value. In December 2024, Beurer introduced the TL35 and TL95 daylight therapy lamps, designed to improve mood, boost energy, and encourage healthy sleep patterns by mimicking the brightness and spectrum of natural sunlight. These lamps aim to support wellness, especially during seasons with reduced sunlight exposure.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

HEALTH PREVALENCE & DEMAND CORRELATION METRICS – helps you understand regional prevalence of sleep and mood disorders and how disease burden directly influences light therapy device adoption.

– helps you understand regional prevalence of sleep and mood disorders and how disease burden directly influences light therapy device adoption. HOMECARE VS. CLINICAL USAGE PATTERNS – helps you analyze regional differences in care settings, highlighting shifts toward home-based light therapy driven by patient needs and accessibility.

– helps you analyze regional differences in care settings, highlighting shifts toward home-based light therapy driven by patient needs and accessibility. INSURANCE COVERAGE & REIMBURSEMENT IMPACT – helps you evaluate how insurance coverage levels and reimbursement policies affect adoption rates in clinical and homecare environments.

– helps you evaluate how insurance coverage levels and reimbursement policies affect adoption rates in clinical and homecare environments. SUPPLY CHAIN & OPERATIONAL RELIABILITY METRICS – helps you benchmark manufacturing lead times, identify supply bottlenecks, and assess regional manufacturer concentration risks.

– helps you benchmark manufacturing lead times, identify supply bottlenecks, and assess regional manufacturer concentration risks. MARKET CONCENTRATION & MANUFACTURER PRESENCE – helps you gauge the number of active manufacturers by region and overall market concentration influencing pricing and availability.

– helps you gauge the number of active manufacturers by region and overall market concentration influencing pricing and availability. ENERGY EFFICIENCY & SUSTAINABILITY BENCHMARKS – helps you assess adoption of low-power technologies and waste reduction achieved through longer-lasting and modular light therapy devices.

