Terra Innovatum Global Honored with Sustainability Special Mention at 2025 UNCA Awards

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terra Innovatum Global N.V. ("Terra Innovatum" or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NKLR), a developer of micro-modular nuclear reactors today announced that it has been honored with a Special Mention for Sustainability at the 2025 United Nations Correspondents Association (UNCA) Awards Gala.

Left to Right: Cesare Frepoli - Co-Founder & Chief Operating Officer at Terra Innovatum, Alessandro Petruzzi – Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer at Terra Innovatum, Valeria Robecco – President at United Nations Correspondent Association (UNCA), Giordano Morichi – Founding Partner, Chief Business Officer & Investor Relations at Terra Innovatum during 2025 UNCA Awards at the Delegates Lounge of the United Nations Headquarters

“Terra Innovatum Global is redefining how nuclear power can be deployed, making it simple, safe, and truly scalable through our SOLO™ Micro-Modular Reactor, deployable anywhere and starting at just 1 MWe,” said Alessandro Petruzzi, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Terra Innovatum Global. “SOLO is designed to deliver clean, affordable, and highly resilient baseload energy, supported by world-class nuclear engineering, advanced manufacturing capabilities, and a clear regulatory pathway. By combining modularity, safety-by-design, and rapid deployability, we are enabling a new model for clean energy infrastructure; one that can support both developed markets and underserved regions while accelerating the global transition to reliable, carbon-free power.”

“Designed for true modularity, SOLO scales seamlessly from 1 MWe to over 1 GW, enabling the rapid, low-footprint replacement of fossil-fuel plants,” added Cesare Frepoli, Co-Founder - Chief Operating Officer & Director of Regulatory Affairs. “It provides clean electricity, heating, cooling, and water desalination to homes, hospitals, commercial buildings, industrial facilities, and remote communities, while strengthening national resilience through secure backup power for critical infrastructure and rapid recovery following natural disasters. SOLO’s advanced reactor architecture also enables the production of essential medical radioisotopes, supporting global healthcare and next-generation oncology diagnostics.”

“This recognition reflects Terra Innovatum Global’s clear thought leadership and its strong commitment to advancing energy equity, sustainability, and global access to clean, reliable power through its innovative technology solution,” said Valeria Robecco, President of the United Nations Correspondents Association (UNCA). “The UNCA Awards honor individuals and organizations whose work meaningfully advances humanitarian progress and sustainable development. Terra Innovatum’s approach to scalable, equitable clean energy aligns closely with the Sustainable Development Goals and the broader global effort to address today’s most pressing environmental and societal challenges.”

Giordano Morichi, Founding Partner, Chief Business Development Officer & Investor Relations concluded: “Energy equity underpins all 17 Sustainable Development Goals. Providing reliable, behind-the-meter access to clean energy is foundational to economic growth, resilient infrastructure, healthcare, education, clean water access, and climate action - and ultimately to peace and long-term community development. Terra Innovatum Global is fully funded with $131 million to deliver its first-of-a-kind reactor, with regulatory approval targeted for late 2027 and commercialization expected in 2028. Our mission is to expand equitable access to dependable, carbon-free energy across both developed and underserved regions. In the spirit of Atoms for Peace, and as the first micro-reactor designed with integrated safeguards and a clear pathway for continuous IAEA monitoring, SOLO establishes a new global benchmark for transparency, safety, and the responsible deployment of clean nuclear energy.

Left to Right: Cesare Frepoli - Co-Founder & Chief Operating Officer at Terra Innovatum, Alessandro Petruzzi – Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer at Terra Innovatum, Javier Bardem – Actor, Activist, Greenpeace Ambassador, Giordano Morichi – Founding Partner, Chief Business Officer & Investor Relations at Terra Innovatum during 2025 UNCA Awards at the Delegates Lounge of the United Nations Headquarters

ABOUT TERRA INNOVATUM & SOLO™

Terra Innovatum's mission is to make nuclear power accessible. We deliver simple and safe micro-reactor solutions that are scalable, affordable and deployable anywhere 1 MWe at a time.

Terra Innovatum is a pioneering force in the energy sector, dedicated to delivering innovative and sustainable power solutions. Terra Innovatum plans to leverage cutting-edge nuclear technology through the SOLO™ Micro-Modular Reactor (SMR™) to provide efficient, safe, and environmentally conscious energy. With a mission to address global energy shortages, Terra Innovatum combines extensive expertise in nuclear industry design, manufacturing, and installation licensing to offer disruptive energy solutions. Committed to propelling technological advancements, Terra Innovatum and SOLO™ are dedicated to fostering prosperity and sustainability for humankind.

It is anticipated that SOLO™ will be available globally within the next three years. Conceptualized in 2018 and engineered over six years by experts in nuclear safety, licensing, innovation, and R&D, SOLO™ addresses pressing global energy demands with a market-ready solution. Built from readily available commercial off-the-shelf components, the proven licensing path for SOLO™ enables rapid deployment and minimizes supply chain risks, ensuring final cost predictability. Designed to adapt with evolving fuel options, SOLO™ supports both LEU+ and HALEU, offering a platform ready to transition to future fuel supplies.

SOLO™ will offer a wide range of versatile applications, providing CO2-free, behind-the-meter, and off-grid power solutions for data centers, mini-grids serving remote towns and villages, and large-scale industrial operations in hard-to-abate sectors like cement production, oil and gas, steel manufacturing, and mining. It also has the ability to supply heat for industrial applications and other specialized processes, including water treatment, desalination and co-generation. Thanks to its modular design, SOLO™ can easily scale to deliver up to 1GW or more of CO2-free power with a minimal footprint, making it an ideal solution for rapidly replacing fossil fuel-based thermal plants. Beyond electricity and heat generation, SOLO™ can also contribute to critical applications in the medical sector by producing radioisotopes essential for oncology research and cancer treatment.

To learn more, visit: https://investors.terrainnovatum.com/. Follow us on X: https://x.com/TerraInnovatum and LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/terra-innovatum-solo/.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including, but not limited to, opinions and projections prepared by Terra Innovatum’s management. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or future financial or operating performance, including pro forma and estimated financial information, and other “forward-looking statements” (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). For example, projections of future sales, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and other metrics are forward-looking statements. The recipient can identify forward-looking statements because they typically contain words such as “outlook,” “believes,” “expects,” “will,” “projected,” “continue,” “increase,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “seeks,” “predicts,” “intends,” “trends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “anticipates” or the negatives or variations of these words or other comparable words and/or similar expressions (but the absence of these words and/or similar expressions does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking). These forward-looking statements specifically include, but are not limited to, statements regarding estimates and forecasts of financial and performance metrics, projections of market opportunity and market share and the potential success of Terra Innovatum’s strategy and expectations. Forward-looking statements, opinions and projections are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of Terra Innovatum’s business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of Terra Innovatum’s control. These uncertainties and risks may be known or unknown. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the proposed business combination; risks relating to the uncertainty of the projected financial information with respect to Terra Innovatum; future global, regional or local economic and market conditions; the development, effects and enforcement of laws and regulations; Terra Innovatum’s ability to manage future growth; Terra Innovatum’s ability to develop new products and services, bring them to market in a timely manner, and make enhancements to its platform; the effects of competition on Terra Innovatum’s future business; and the outcome of any potential litigation, government and regulatory proceedings, investigations and inquiries. If any of these risks materialize or the Terra Innovatum’s assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Terra Innovatum’s expectations and views as of the date of this presentation. Terra Innovatum anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its assessments to change. However, while Terra Innovatum may elect to update these forward-looking statements in the future, each of them specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made.

CONTACTS

Giordano Morichi

Founding Partner, Chief Business Development Officer & Investor Relations

Terra Innovatum Global N.V.

E: g.morichi@terrainnovatum.com

W: www.terrainnovatum.com

Kaitlin Taylor

Vice President

Investor Relations

Alliance Advisors IR

E: TerraIR@allianceadvisors.com

Fatema Bhabrawala

Director

Media Relations

Alliance Advisors IR

E: TerraIR@allianceadvisors.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/10bafb50-3d4e-4c1f-ac2a-d30258768cd4

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/31e1ec30-6c79-455d-8623-ae4a09c24e2c