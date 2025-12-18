North American Niobium and Critical Minerals Corp. Expands Land Package In Québec

Vancouver, British Columbia, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North America Niobium and Critical Minerals Corp. (CSE: NIOB) (FSE: IOR) (OTCQB: NIOMF) (“North American Niobium” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has acquired additional mineral properties in Québec. The Company has (i) extended the Seigneurie Property through the acquisition of additional claims and (ii) added a new, exploration project in the Escoumins municipality.

These acquisitions strengthen the Company’s strategic footprint in geologically prospective terrain and position North American Niobium to advance a pipeline of rare-earth element (“REE”) and critical mineral exploration targets.

Strategic Rationale for Land Expansion

The expanded land package reflects a disciplined, geology-driven approach to property consolidation in underexplored but highly prospective areas. The Escoumins project and in particular the Seigneurie Project exhibit geological characteristics commonly associated with REE and critical mineral systems, including carbonatites and potassic-felsic intrusions environments.

Management believes that early-stage land consolidation in these settings enhances potential for mineral discovery.

Seigneurie Project – Carbonatite-Hosted REE Potential

The Seigneurie Property was originally staked following documentation by Québec’s Ministère de l’Énergie et des Ressources naturelles (“MERN”) describing a carbonatite outcrop within the project area. Carbonatites are globally recognized as one of the most important primary hosts for REEs and related critical minerals.

Subsequent work returned anomalous rare-earth element values, validating the geological concept and supporting further land consolidation. As part of the expansion, the Company has acquired an additional 12 mineral claims (or exclusive exploration rights), extending the Seigneurie Property and increasing coverage along a greater than 27-kilometre prospective structural and magmatic trend (see PR on October 29, 2025).

Carbonatites and associated potassic-felsic intrusive rocks are common components of alkaline REE systems worldwide. The Company plans to advance the Seigneurie Property through systematic geochemical and geophysical surveys, which are expected to refine target areas, identify potential intrusive centers, and prioritize zones for follow-up exploration.

Figure 1: The Seigneurie Project was extended to the South-West where a Carbonatite outcrop was identified.

Click here to view image

Escoumins Property – Historical Drilling and Critical Mineral Upside

The newly acquired Escoumins Property, located in the Escoumins municipality, represents an additional exploration opportunity with compelling historical context. The property was drilled by SOQUEM in the 1970s, intersecting uranium - and thorium-bearing granitic pegmatites.

Importantly, these historical drill intersections were not assayed for rare-earth elements or other critical minerals, leaving the property significantly under-evaluated by modern exploration standards. Pegmatitic systems enriched in uranium and thorium can be genetically linked to REE-enriched magmatic processes.

At present, the Escoumins Property remains at a preliminary evaluation stage, with the Company compiling and reviewing historical data to determine the most effective path forward for modern exploration.

Figure 2: Escoumins Project, newly acquired claims.

Click here to view image

Exploration Outlook

North American Niobium intends to advance the Seigneurie Property as its near-term exploration priority, leveraging geochemistry and geophysics to delineate multiple targets along the expanded land position. The Escoumins Property will continue to undergo data compilation and early-stage technical assessment to evaluate its potential within the Company’s broader critical minerals strategy.

The Company remains focused on cost-effective land acquisition, early-stage discovery potential, and disciplined exploration execution.

