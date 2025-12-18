Post-Quantum Cryptography Market Set to Reach USD 22.68 Billion by 2033, Driven by Rising Quantum Computing Threats to Data Security | SNS Insider

Austin, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Post- Q uantum Cryptography (PQC) Market is valued at USD 1.35 billion in 2025E and is expected to reach USD 22.68 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 42.33% over the forecast period.

The growing danger of quantum computing to conventional encryption is driving governments, businesses, and cybersecurity providers to switch to quantum-resistant security frameworks, which is driving growth in the post-quantum cryptography (PQC) market.





U.S. Post-quantum Cryptography (PQC) Market is valued at USD 0.48 billion in 2025E and is expected to reach USD 7.95 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 42.01%.

Rising federal cybersecurity measures, early adoption of quantum-safe encryption in the banking and defense sectors, and growing susceptibility of key infrastructure to quantum threats are driving growth in the U.S. post-quantum cryptography (PQC) market. Commercial and institutional deployment is accelerating because to NIST-led PQC standardization and robust government funding.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Deployment Mode

On-Premises led with 57.4% share as organizations handling highly confidential information prioritize internal data control and security. Cloud-Based is the fastest-growing segment with CAGR of 35.6% due to rapid adoption of SaaS, multi-cloud ecosystems, and the shift toward zero-trust architectures.

By Type

Lattice-Based Cryptography led with 41.9% market share as it is considered mathematically robust against quantum attacks and is widely supported by research institutions and standardization bodies, such as NIST. Isogeny-Based Cryptography is the fastest-growing segment with CAGR of 38.2% due to its extremely small key size, lightweight architecture, and efficiency for mobile, IoT, and bandwidth-constrained environments.

By Application

Data Encryption led with 33.7% share as enterprises and governments focus on protecting sensitive information from future quantum-based cyber threats. Authentication & Identity Management is the fastest-growing segment with CAGR of 36.5% due to rising identity theft, credential abuse, and cyber-fraud risks.

By End-User

BFSI led with 29.8% market share as financial institutions handle large volumes of high-value transactions and sensitive customer data, making long-term encryption crucial. Government & Defense is the fastest-growing segment with CAGR of 34.1% as national security agencies race to secure classified communications and critical infrastructure from emerging quantum threats.

Regional Insights:

North America dominated the Post-quantum Cryptography (PQC) Market with a 42.00% revenue share in 2025 due to the early adoption of advanced cybersecurity frameworks, strong presence of leading cryptography and cloud security vendors, and high government spending on quantum-resilient encryption.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 44.83% from 2026-2033, driven by rapid digital transformation, rising cyberattacks, and increasing government investments in quantum-safe encryption to secure national digital infrastructure.

Rising Demand for Secure Cloud Computing, IoT, and Blockchain Applications to Augment Market Expansion Globally

Across many industries, the use of cloud-based systems, connected devices, and decentralized blockchain platforms is growing quickly. Even though these digital ecosystems foster creativity and efficiency, they need strong encryption to ward off developing cyberattacks and potential quantum dangers. A solution to safeguard multi-cloud systems, authenticate billions of IoT endpoints, and secure machine-to-machine communication is provided by post-quantum cryptography. PQC suppliers have the chance to offer scalable, high-performance cryptographic frameworks specifically designed for next-generation digital infrastructure as companies update cybersecurity architecture to accommodate large-scale decentralized networks.

Recent Developments:

2025, IBM announced the IBM Crypto Engine a dedicated hardware cryptographic co-processor embedded in its upcoming IBM z17 mainframe designed to deliver real-time, high-throughput post-quantum cryptography at enterprise scale.

2023, Microsoft began shipping hybrid post-quantum key exchange in Windows 11 24H2 and Azure TLS stacks, combining RSA-3072 with NIST-selected CRYSTALS-Kyber.

