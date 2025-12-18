Sodium Benzoate Market worth $372.3 million by 2030 at 4.1%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In terms of value, the Sodium Benzoate Market is projected to grow from USD 304.9 million in 2025 to USD 372.3 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 4.1%., as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™.

Key drivers of the market include the rising demand for food and beverage preservatives, the expanding use of sodium benzoate in pharmaceuticals, and the growing demand for cosmetics and home care products.

List of Key Players in Sodium Benzoate Market:

LANXESS (Germany), Wuhan Youji Holdings Ltd. (China), Tianjin Dongda Chemical Group Co., Ltd. (China), Eastman Chemical Company (US), Tengzhou Tenglong Food Technology Development Co., Ltd. (China)

Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges in Sodium Benzoate Market:

Drivers: Rising demand for food and beverage preservatives. Restraint: Growing shift toward natural preservatives. Opportunity: Growth prospects in animal feed segment of livestock industry. Challenge: Regulatory restrictions.

Key Findings of the Study:

By application, the food & beverages segment is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific region is poised to dominate the global sodium benzoate market during the forecast period.

Based on application, the sodium benzoate market is likely to witness the highest growth rate in the pharma segment throughout the forecast period. The pharma segment uses large quantities of sodium benzoate as a preservative and also for its other functional properties. The primary factor driving market expansion is the growing use of sodium benzoate in formulations, primarily for the production of oral and topical drugs, as it is highly effective in inhibiting microbial growth and remains stable in acidic conditions. Due to its antimicrobial properties, sodium benzoate is able to inhibit the growth of bacteria and yeasts in pharmaceutical formulations like syrups, oral suspensions, creams, and lotions. Consequently, it not only acts as a safeguard by prolonging the product's shelf life but also ensures that there are no harmful effects during storage and application. Due to its relatively low toxicity, excellent compatibility, and multi-functional characteristics, sodium benzoate continues to be a major and reliable component in the pharmaceuticals industry across the globe. Sodium benzoate's broad-spectrum antimicrobial action, Generally Recognized As Safe (GRAS) status, and its compatibility with low-pH formulations make it indispensable in the pharma segment.

Growth opportunities in the Asia Pacific continue to expand for the sodium benzoate market, driven by rapid industrialization, large population in countries like China and India, favorable regulations, and key consumer industries like food & beverages. The food & beverages industry is at the forefront of this growth, driven by the increasing use of sodium benzoates in packaged and convenience foods, the emergence of private label food production, and the development of new product formulations that make products more soluble and easier to handle. The demand for preservatives to prolong shelf life in packaged juices, ready-to-drink beverages, sauces, and condiments accounts for the majority of demand. The availability of raw materials and cost reductions through large-scale production give regional manufacturers a price benefit, thus allowing them to compete with their exports to other parts of the world.

The pharmaceuticals and personal care industries are also leading to market growth, as sodium benzoate is used as a stabilizer and antimicrobial agent. The development of organized retail and the rise of e-commerce platforms are facilitating product accessibility and putting a premium on longer shelf life and reliable preservative supply. The other market drivers include export opportunities to neighboring Asian and African markets, and formulation trends favoring water-soluble and easy-to-handle grades that simplify downstream processing, all of which create an environment of sustained growth.

