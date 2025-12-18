Spark grant supports York City Police Department’s effort to decrease group violence

York, Pa., Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A recently issued WellSpan Spark Grant is supporting a local organization’s goal of decreasing group violence in York County. The York City Police Department’s GVI (Group Violence Intervention) initiative offers various programs to support individuals who may be swayed into negative activity, as well as those affected by it.

The nonprofit’s More Graduations, Less Funerals program is being funded to focus on youth impacted by group violence. The program supports meetings over meals with youth participants from other programs offered by GVI. Individuals interact with local police and GVI staff to build and strengthen relationships, encouraging students to get involved in more positive activities that will pave a way toward graduation and college instead of involvement in negative and criminal activities.

Last year, WellSpan awarded more than $2.67 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, supporting 66 impact-driven initiatives aligned with the WellSpan Community Health Improvement Plan.

“GVI has been a long-time partner, and we are incredibly proud of the impact it is making in our community,” said Stephanie Voight, director of system community health at WellSpan. “WellSpan's commitment to youth remains strong. We understand the value of education, literacy, social support and community engagement and welcome the opportunity to be a part of initiatives like More Graduations, Less Funerals.”

Providing fresh starts

Zayden Ramage, 15, enjoyed meeting members of the GVI staff during his participation in the Pen and Pad program, a 12-week journaling class designed for at-risk young men. During the classes, he received meals through the More Graduations, Less Funerals grant, and connected with peers and staff members.

Ramage is appreciative of the program and found it to be an outlet where he could express himself.

“I really enjoyed learning about myself and who I am as a person,” he said. “It helped me to better share my feelings and talk to others about them. I now have even more family that I can confide in and connect with.”

He is now planning to teach one of the Pen and Pad programs himself – making a difference and leading by example.

“The entire staff at GVI is amazing,” said Carmen, Zayden’s mom. “This was an incredible experience for us and it’s comforting to know he has others to reach out to if he needs to talk. We were just looking for that extra help from someone and they gave us a village.”

Tiff Lowe, project manager at GVI, and her team guide individuals towards interests in higher education and career opportunities. The relationships developed, like the ones Zayden has built, help participants see that they can aim for much more. More than 700 community members have been impacted by the More Graduations, Less Funerals program.

“I was once one of these individuals that I’m now helping. I know what a fresh start would have done for me while I was struggling,” said Lowe. “I’m trying to be that person that I needed back then. Society has told these individuals that they don’t deserve a second chance, but we’re showing that they are possible.”

Lowe thinks of WellSpan as family, which has supported GVI’s work since 2021.

“WellSpan is one of our most valued partners,” she said. “They are literally helping us save this community year after year. Family is always there for you and WellSpan has always been there no matter what.”

