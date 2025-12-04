Demonstrating success building healthier futures: WellSpan's 2025 Community Impact Report

York, Pa., Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WellSpan Health, Central Pennsylvania's only locally-governed health system, released its fiscal year 2025 Community Impact Report, detailing significant strides in improving the health outcomes of its patients and empowering individuals to live their healthiest lives.

As one of the largest employers in the Commonwealth, WellSpan contributed a substantial economic impact of nearly $9 billion in its fiscal year 2025, with more than 45,000 jobs supported directly and indirectly by the system.

“Every day, WellSpan’s 23,000 team members live our vision to be a trusted partner, to reimagine health care and to inspire health. To do that, we’re committed to removing barriers to good health and healthy living outside the walls of our hospitals and clinics," said Roxanna Gapstur, Ph.D., R.N., president and CEO of WellSpan Health. “High quality health care should be simple, personal, affordable and accessible for everyone, and through our commitment to our local communities, we're creating a healthier, more vibrant future for this beautiful region we're privileged to call home.”

Community impact highlights from the report include:

Outreach and Charity Care to Support People in Need: The organization provided $364.7 million in community benefits, underscoring its commitment to the well-being of Central Pennsylvania. In addition, WellSpan paid $156 million in taxes at its properties, outside of its hospitals, where the majority of charity care is offered.

WellSpan awarded more than $2.5 million through the Community Grants Program and the Summit Endowment to support 58 impact-driven initiatives.

A significant $3.5 million, three-year commitment was made to support 12 mission-driven organizations focused on developing innovative housing solutions across the region.

A significant $3.5 million, three-year commitment was made to support 12 mission-driven organizations focused on developing innovative housing solutions across the region. Mental Health Support: In 2025, WellSpan provided behavioral health services to 148,000 people. This included broader access to crisis services, programs to avoid emergency room visits, innovative depression treatment, and updated inpatient behavioral health units. Through its psychiatry residency program, WellSpan is reducing the provider shortage.

WellSpan’s partnership with the Plain Community underscores its ability to work collaboratively with community leaders to understand and address their unique needs. Its Plain Community health program, serving an estimated 75,000 to 90,000 Amish and conservative Mennonite neighbors across the region, has grown into one of the most comprehensive in the nation, attracting patients from 28 states and Canadian provinces.

And the three new hospitals we’re building will revolutionize how we promote health for Central Pennsylvania, when they open in the coming year.

All told, WellSpan is reinvesting $1 billion each year into Central Pennsylvania communities through its community outreach efforts, charity care and unreimbursed services. These initiatives collectively demonstrate the steps WellSpan took in 2025 and will build upon to transform health care and enhance the lives of its patients and neighbors throughout Central Pennsylvania. Learn more about these and other innovative initiatives at www.WellSpan.org.

