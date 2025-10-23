Roxanna Gapstur, Ph.D., R.N., WellSpan president and CEO, named a Distinguished Daughter of PA

York, Pa., Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WellSpan Health president and CEO Roxanna Gapstur, Ph.D., R.N., has been named one of nine women inductees as a Distinguished Daughter of Pennsylvania for 2025. Gapstur was recognized recently at an event alongside other honorees for their professional achievements and volunteer service that have a tremendous impact on the Commonwealth. The annual honors date back to 1949.

“Since its inception, the Distinguished Daughters has been honoring extraordinary women for their outstanding service and contributions to our Commonwealth,” said Governor Josh Shapiro. “The women we recognize bring an incredible wealth of experience and knowledge, are leaders in their respective fields, and have showcased extraordinary professionalism in all aspects of their careers. The Commonwealth is proud to claim each of the Distinguished Daughters as our own, as each of their stories reflect Pennsylvania’s rich past and herald the promise of a bright future through collaborative service.”

Gapstur’s visionary leadership has helped strengthen Pennsylvania’s healthcare system, economy, and civic life—leaving a legacy that will benefit generations to come. The health system leader has positioned WellSpan as a global leader in healthcare innovation, with support from AI-powered tools that help simplify care for all.

Her influence also extends beyond healthcare. As president and CEO, she’s helped strengthen Pennsylvania’s economy—employing 23,000 team members and generating a $6.6 billion annual economic impact regionally. In 2024 alone, WellSpan invested $346 million in community benefit, supporting affordable care, mental health services and social programs that removed barriers to care.

Gapstur is also a dedicated civic leader, serving on boards like the Cultural Alliance of York County and the Downtown Renaissance Fund, promoting economic growth, the arts and community development.

