Yamaha R9 Named “Best Sportbike of the Year” by Cycle World Magazine

MARIETTA, Ga., Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yamaha Motor Corp., USA, has been recognized by Cycle World Magazine in its Ten Best Bikes of 2025. The publication has named Yamaha’s SuperSport YZF-R9 the “Best Sportbike” in 2025.

For more than 60 years, Cycle World has been a prominent motorcycling publication covering all aspects of the sport and lifestyle. Each year, Cycle World’s Ten Best Bike Awards recognize motorcycles across a wide variety of segments, and previous Yamaha Top Ten winners include the MT-09 SP, Tracer 9 GT+, and YZ450F.

“As a streetbike, the CP3 offers accessible and fun power that requires far less commitment than a rev-hungry middleweight supersport, and on the track any enthusiast will appreciate its forgiving delivery but strong overall power,” wrote Cycle World’s staff about the 2025 YZF-R9. “The icing on the cake, however, is a chassis with fully adjustable, high-end suspension at each end, a track-ready braking package, and a full suite of rider aids that will make lapping your favorite circuit or backroad on [the R9] more efficient and fun.”

The 2025 YZF-R9 was originally announced in October of 2024 as a new generation of street bike aimed at providing true Supersport-levels of performance in an accessible package that enhances the capability and confidence of riders across a spectrum of skill levels. Built around Yamaha’s CP3 powerplant, the R9 features a dedicated Supersport chassis and comprehensive MotoGP derived electronics suite, wrapped in next-generation R-series styling.

Top features of the YZF-R9 include:

A broad, torquey CP3 engine with an 890cc liquid-cooled three-cylinder powerplant

An advanced chassis with the lightest aluminum frame Yamaha has ever offered on a Supersport model

Premium Brembo Stylema monoblock front brake calipers and radial master cylinder with optional rear ABS

The most aerodynamic model Yamaha has ever offered with MotoGP-inspired functional winglets

An advanced electronic suite including Traction, Slide, Lift and Brake Control systems managed through a new full-color five-inch TFT display



The YZF-R9 returns unchanged for Yamaha’s 2026 supersport lineup and will be available in Team Yamaha Blue starting at $12,499 MSRP, and in 70th Anniversary Edition Red and White starting at $12,899 MSRP. Learn more about Yamaha’s complete Street motorcycle lineup, as well as other Yamaha products at yamahamotorsports.com.

Find a range of Genuine Yamaha Accessories, apparel and more at: www.yamaha-motor.com/shop .

For more information related to all Yamaha products, visit: www.yamahamotorsports.com .

Follow Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA, through your favorite social media sites:

#Yamaha #YamahaMotor #YamahaMotorUSA

www.facebook.com/yamahamotorusa

www.instagram.com/yamahamotorusa

www.x.com/yamahamotorusa

About Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA

Yamaha Motor Corp., USA (YMUS), is a recognized leader in the outdoor recreation industry. The company’s ever-expanding product offerings include Motorcycles and Scooters, ATV and Side-by-Side vehicles, Snowmobiles, Personal Watercraft, Boats, Outboard Motors, Outdoor Power Equipment, Power Assist Bicycles, Golf Cars [sold, serviced, and distributed by Yamaha Golf-Car Company], Power Assist Wheelchair Systems, Surface Mount Technology and Robotic Machines, Unmanned Helicopters, Accessories, Apparel, Yamalube products, and much more. YMUS products are sold through a nationwide network of distributors and dealers in the United States.

YMUS has a corporate office in California, three corporate offices in Georgia, as well as facilities in Wisconsin, Alabama, and Florida. YMUS subsidiaries Yamaha Motor Manufacturing Corporation of America (YMMC), based in Georgia, and Yamaha Jet Boat Manufacturing USA (YJBM) based in Tennessee, each assemble and manufacture selected Yamaha brand products. YMUS owns Skeeter Boats [Texas] with its division G3 Boats [Missouri]. Additional U.S.-based subsidiaries include Yamaha Marine Systems Company, Inc. (YMSC) with subsidiary Siren Marine [Rhode Island] and divisions Bennett Marine [Florida], Yamaha Marine Rotational Molders [Wisconsin] and Yamaha Precision Propeller Inc. [Indiana].

Yamaha Motor Finance Corporation, USA (Yamaha Financial Services), an affiliate of YMUS, offers financing solutions to support Yamaha Dealers and loyal Yamaha Customers nationwide. Yamaha Financial Services provides retail and commercial financing for the diverse line of Yamaha brand motor products based out of Cypress, CA and Marietta, GA.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Gerrad Capley – Street Motorcycle Communications Specialist

Yamaha Motor Corp., USA

714-713-1465

Gerrad_Capley@Yamaha-Motor.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2e354068-d368-4669-9709-ee0478004cb5

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/523643da-c82d-4f0b-96b6-ad326a83c9c5

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/40a3113c-cd9e-435b-80dc-81bb2211a3b5