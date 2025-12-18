PARIS, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exluno, a leading fintech and trading technology company, today announced the launch of its new AI‑Powered Market Analysis Tool, designed to provide traders with advanced insights, predictive analytics, and actionable data to optimize trading strategies.

The platform leverages cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to analyze vast quantities of market data in real time. By identifying emerging trends, anomalies, and potential opportunities, the tool equips users with data-driven signals to inform smarter trading decisions while leaving execution fully in the hands of the user.

“Our goal was to create a system that turns complex market data into clear, actionable insights,” said Alexander Henry, VP Trade at Exluno. “This AI-powered tool empowers traders to make informed decisions, improve timing, and react to market movements faster than ever before.”

Key Features of the AI Market Analysis Tool Include:

• Real-Time Trend Detection: Continuously monitors market dynamics to highlight emerging opportunities.

• Predictive Analytics: Leverages historical and live data to forecast potential market shifts.

• Customizable Alerts: Users can tailor notifications based on preferred sectors, timeframes, and risk profiles.

• Insightful Data Visualizations: Interactive charts and dashboards simplify the interpretation of complex datasets.

The system also integrates adaptive learning, allowing it to refine predictions as new data becomes available. By combining machine learning with high-frequency analytics, Exluno ensures that traders have access to relevant insights that reflect both current conditions and historical trends.

According to Henry, the launch of the AI Market Analysis Tool represents a broader strategic initiative by Exluno to provide innovative, technology-driven solutions that enhance user experience while supporting responsible trading practices.

“This tool is not about automating trades it’s about amplifying human decision-making,” Henry added. “Our focus is on delivering transparency, accuracy, and actionable intelligence that traders can rely on.”

The AI-powered platform is now available to all Exluno users and will continue to evolve with additional predictive modules, personalized analytics, and expanded integration options in upcoming updates.

About Exluno

Exluno is a France-based fintech company specializing in advanced trading technologies. The firm focuses on creating platforms that leverage AI, machine learning, and real-time analytics to deliver actionable insights, helping traders make more informed and efficient decisions

For more information, visit: https://www.exluno.com

Contact Name:

Laurent Fournier

PR@ exluno.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Exluno. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed.Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility.

Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.