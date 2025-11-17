Exluno Enhances Infrastructure for Instant Trade Activation and Execution Speed

PARIS, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exluno announced major upgrades to its backend systems, enabling near-instant activation of new trading accounts and reducing the time from request to execution to under three seconds.

The new activation engine integrates real-time verification, dynamic load balancing, and high-performance APIs to streamline the onboarding and initiation process for clients worldwide.

“Speed and reliability define user experience in today’s trading environment,” said a company spokesperson. “This system ensures that users can begin trading without unnecessary delays, supported by scalable and secure infrastructure.”

Exluno plans to continue refining latency optimization features across its core trading technologies in 2026.

For more information, visit: https://www.exluno.com

Contact Name:

Laurent Fournier

PR@exluno.com

