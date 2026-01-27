Exluno Makes AI-Powered Market Analysis Tool Available to Global Trading Community

EDINBURGH, Scotland, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exluno , a London-based fintech company specializing in advanced trading technologies, today announced the general availability of its AI-Powered Market Analysis Tool, marking a key milestone in the company’s product roadmap focused on data transparency and decision-support for traders.

The platform is now accessible to Exluno users worldwide, providing real-time market analysis, predictive insights, and customizable data visualizations designed to support informed trading decisions across multiple market conditions. The announcement follows a period of internal testing and phased user access, during which the tool was refined based on performance feedback and live market behavior.

Exluno’s AI-Powered Market Analysis Tool is built to process large volumes of historical and real-time market data, identifying trends, anomalies, and potential shifts without automating trade execution. Instead, the system is designed to function as a decision-support layer, allowing traders to interpret signals and act independently.

“Our objective with this release was clarity and usability,” said Laurent Fournier, Vice President of Trade at Exluno. “Traders are often overwhelmed by raw data. This tool organizes complex information into structured insights that can be reviewed and evaluated quickly, while keeping full control in the hands of the user.”

Key capabilities of the platform include real-time trend monitoring, predictive analytics based on historical and live data, and customizable alerts that adapt to individual market preferences and timeframes. Interactive dashboards and visual tools further support interpretation by presenting data in a clear and structured format.

The system also incorporates adaptive learning mechanisms, enabling its analytical models to update as new market data becomes available. This approach allows insights to reflect changing market dynamics while maintaining consistency with historical patterns.

According to Exluno, the availability of the AI-Powered Market Analysis Tool represents a broader commitment to responsible, technology-driven trading solutions. The company emphasized that the platform is designed to support analysis rather than replace human judgment.

“This release is an important step in expanding access to advanced analytics in a practical and transparent way,” Laurent added. “We believe decision-support tools should enhance understanding, not remove accountability.”

Exluno stated that future updates will introduce additional analytical modules, deeper personalization options, and expanded integration capabilities, based on user demand and market evolution.

About Exluno

Exluno is a fintech company based in UK, focused on developing AI-driven trading technologies and market analysis platforms. The company combines machine learning, real-time data processing, and analytical modeling to deliver structured insights that support informed trading decisions.

Contact:

Laurent Fournier

PR@Exluno.com

