Phoenix, Arizona, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marble Law, the modern legal services platform committed to making justice accessible, today announced the release of a compassionate and practical new guide: "How to get a divorce without money? 7 effective strategies." The resource directly tackles the most significant barrier to divorce—cost—by providing actionable steps for individuals with limited financial resources.





Marble Law Issues New Guide: How to Get a Divorce Without Money

The full guide is available on the Marble Law blog: https://www.marble.co/blog/family/divorce/how-to-get-a-divorce-without-money-7-effective-strategies

This resource follows Marble Law's recent national attention for its client-first model, highlighted by the announcement that they were named Top Divorce Lawyer in Phoenix, Arizona for 2026 by Digital Journal and have recently surpassed 3,200 5-star reviews on TrustPilot. This milestone, which reinforced the firm's role as a leading advocate for accessible family law, was recently covered in major financial and business publications, including Business Insider and Yahoo Finance, underscoring its growing reputation as a leading and highly-rated divorce law firm in Phoenix, Arizona and beyond.

Summary of Marble Law's Findings: 7 Effective Strategies for Low-Cost Divorce

The guide outlines practical, immediate steps individuals can take to navigate the legal system without a large retainer:

Strategy 1: File for a Fee Waiver (In Forma Pauperis): Learn how to petition the court to waive filing fees, which can be hundreds of dollars.

Strategy 2: Explore Mediation and Collaborative Law: Understand how these methods can significantly reduce costs compared to litigation.

Strategy 3: Utilize Unbundled Legal Services: Pay an attorney for specific tasks (like document review) rather than full representation.

Strategy 4: Seek Pro Bono or Legal Aid: Identify resources for free or low-cost legal assistance in your area.

Strategy 5: Leverage Technology and Digital Platforms: Use modern tools to manage documentation and communication efficiently.

Strategy 6: Negotiate a Payment Plan: Discover how to work with legal providers who offer flexible payment options.

Strategy 7: Focus on Settlement: Prioritize reaching an agreement outside of court to avoid expensive trial costs.

Marble Law: The Solution for Financial Clarity in Divorce

The fear of legal fees often traps individuals in unhappy marriages. Marble Law was founded to dismantle this barrier by providing a clear, affordable, and client-controlled alternative to the traditional, expensive hourly model.

Traditional law firms rely on opaque hourly billing with large, unpredictable retainers, which creates immense financial anxiety. Marble Law offers a modern solution through its Fixed, Pay-Per-Step Pricing. This model ensures clients know the exact cost of each legal action before it is taken, allowing them to budget with confidence and only pay for the services they need.

Furthermore, Marble Law's commitment to accessibility extends to its service model. Clients are matched with a rigorously vetted attorney who specializes in their needs, and they gain access to a 24/7 Digital Platform for seamless case management. This combination of financial transparency and technological efficiency makes quality legal representation accessible, even for those starting with limited funds. Marble Law is dedicated to offering Financial Peace of Mind, Clarity, and and Confidence to all clients, regardless of their starting financial position.

Frequently Asked Questions on Divorce Affordability

Q: I have no savings. Is it possible to get a divorce without any money upfront?

A: Yes, it is possible. The guide details strategies like filing for a fee waiver to cover court costs. More importantly, Marble Law's Pay-Per-Step Pricing model is specifically designed to eliminate the need for a large, traditional retainer. You only pay for the specific legal services you need, when you need them, making the initial step into the process financially manageable.

Q: I'm worried about being trapped in a bad marriage because I can't afford a lawyer. What should I do first?

A: Your first step should be to understand your options, which is why this guide is so valuable. After reviewing the strategies, contact a modern firm like Marble Law. We can quickly match you with a vetted attorney for an initial consultation to map out a low-cost strategy, and our transparent pricing ensures you won't incur unexpected costs just for exploring your options.

Q: Can using a lawyer who offers payment plans or low-cost services mean I get lower quality representation?

A: Not with a platform like Marble Law. Our focus is on efficiency and transparency, not cutting corners on quality. We match you with the right specialist from our network of vetted attorneys, and our digital platform reduces administrative overhead, allowing us to offer predictable, fixed pricing without compromising the quality of your legal representation.

