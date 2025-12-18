GeeFi (GEE) Reports Phase 2 is Nearing Sellout, Reporting Only 5% of Tokens Remaining

KINGSTOWN, St. Vincent and Grenadines, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GeeFi Tech announced that Phase 2 of its token presale has reached a critical milestone, with 95% of its allocated tokens now sold. This achievement signals the final opportunity for investors to participate at the current pricing tier before the project transitions to Phase 3.





The rapid sell-through highlights intense market demand and investor confidence in GeeFi’s utility-first approach to decentralized finance. To date, the project has successfully raised a total of $1.4 million and sold over 24 million GEE tokens, reflecting broad support for its comprehensive ecosystem.





A Functional Ecosystem Focused on Practical Use

GeeFi sets itself apart by delivering tangible products that provide immediate value to its users. The ecosystem is anchored by the non-custodial GeeFi Wallet, which is already live and available for download on Android devices, with an iOS version currently in active development to ensure broader accessibility. This wallet will serve as the central hub for a suite of integrated financial tools, including the upcoming GeeFi DEX for asset trading and GeeFi Crypto Cards for real-world spending. The entire platform is powered by the deflationary GeeFi Token (GEE), which is engineered to support long-term value retention.

Accelerating Momentum and Final Opportunity

With 95% of the Phase 2 allocation sold, the window to acquire GEE tokens at the current price is rapidly closing. This surge in participation underscores a growing sense of urgency among investors who recognize the project’s strong growth potential. The total of $1.4 million raised so far demonstrates significant market validation for GeeFi's strategy and development roadmap. The imminent conclusion of Phase 2 marks a key inflection point, setting the stage for the next phase where token pricing will adjust to reflect the project's continued progress and reduced risk profile.





Strengthening Value for the Community

GeeFi has structured its platform to ensure its community shares directly in the project's success. The platform offers a compelling staking program with an Annual Percentage Rate (APR) of up to 55%, enabling token holders to generate a substantial passive income stream while helping secure the network. Additionally, a popular referral program provides a 5% bonus for each new participant brought into the ecosystem, transforming investors into active advocates. These initiatives create a powerful incentive structure that rewards long-term holding and fosters a loyal, engaged user base.

Conclusion: A Pivotal Moment Before Phase 3

The near sell-out of Phase 2 is a testament to GeeFi’s strong market position and the compelling vision of its all-in-one financial ecosystem. This final call for Phase 2 participation precedes a significant new chapter in the project’s journey. With a proven ability to attract capital and a clear path toward delivering high-demand products, GeeFi is set to become a formidable player in the DeFi landscape, delivering substantial value to its early supporters.