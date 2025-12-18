Global Capability Centers(GCCs) in India Power Enterprise AI with 126,000+ Workforce, Announced in ANSR Report

BENGALURU, KA, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The role of the Global Capability Center (GCC) in India has undergone a fundamental shift. According to the newly released AI Talent Trends in India's GCCs – Report 2025 by ANSR and Wizmatic, these centers have graduated from being execution outposts to becoming the primary engine room for enterprise AI. The report details how modern GCC setup models are now the driving force behind adopting Generative and Agentic AI at scale; for leaders exploring how to establish and scale such global centers, visit https://ansr.com/global-capability-center/.

From Pilots to Production: The New Talent Structure The report reveals that Fortune 500 GCCs in India have amassed a workforce of over 126,600 professionals dedicated to AI-aligned roles. This positions India not just as a participant, but as one of the world's largest enterprise AI hubs.

However, the real story lies in the composition of this workforce. While there are over 18,300 core AI experts focused on deep learning, MLOps, and LLM engineering, the ecosystem supports them with a robust infrastructure. The study highlights a strategic ratio: for every core AI scientist, GCCs deploy five to six professionals in adjacent disciplines like data and platform engineering. This structure is critical, it allows organizations to transition from experimental pilots to production-grade systems that are governed, standardized, and integrated into core business functions.

Reversing the Migration Trend In a significant reversal of the "brain drain" phenomenon, the report finds that India's AI talent concentration has more than doubled between 2016 and 2024, now standing at twice the global average. Senior AI professionals are increasingly opting to stay in India, drawn by the depth of global mandates, competitive compensation, and the ability to own global-scale problem statements from inception to delivery.

The Rise of Cognitive Intelligence Hubs The report maps a maturity curve where GCCs are evolving into "Cognitive Intelligence Hubs." By 2030, mature GCCs are expected to embed AI directly into strategic planning, risk management, and product innovation.

This evolution is playing out across specific geographies and sectors:

Bengaluru retains the top spot for the overall AI workforce, maintaining its dominance in the sector. Simultaneously, Hyderabad is surging as a significant hub for cloud majors and deep-tech. Complementing this growth, Chennai and Pune are solidifying their positions in domain-led AI, specifically catering to banking, manufacturing, and healthcare.

Industry Adoption and Future Outlook Different sectors are utilizing this talent pool in distinct ways. Technology and SaaS organizations are leading the charge in LLM operations and model fine-tuning. Meanwhile, BFSI institutions are deploying explainable AI for risk modelling, and the retail sector is revolutionizing personalization engines. Manufacturing entities are leveraging this talent for predictive maintenance and computer vision. This widespread adoption confirms that India's GCCs are entering the age of AI, shifting the focus from cost arbitrage to value creation.

Announcing the report, Vikram Ahuja , Co-Founder ANSR said, "The world's next great competitive advantage won't come from who builds the most powerful AI models, but from who can mobilize talent to make AI real inside the enterprise. And on that front, India and its GCCs are stepping into a historic leadership role. GCCs are no longer satellite extensions, they are becoming the epicenters of AI-powered enterprise transformation. What makes this moment remarkable is the convergence of three forces: India's unmatched depth of AI talent, the enterprise-scale ambition of GCCs, and the urgency with which global companies are reimagining how they operate.



The next decade will belong to organizations that invest in people, cultivate new AI-native capabilities, and steer this transformation responsibly. The GCCs that keep business impact at the core, while using AI as the force multiplier for innovation and value creation, will define the future of global enterprise."

