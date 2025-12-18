embecta to Participate at the J.P. Morgan 2026 Healthcare Conference

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Embecta Corp. (embecta) (Nasdaq: EMBC) today announced that management will present at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco on Wednesday, January 14, 2026 at 2:15 p.m. PT / 5:15 p.m. ET.

Audio webcasts of the presentations will be accessible under the “News & Events” section of the Company's investor relations website at investors.embecta.com.

About embecta

embecta is a global company that is advancing its 100-year legacy in insulin delivery to become a broad-based medical supplies company, helping to improve lives through innovative solutions, partnerships, and the passion of approximately 2,000 employees around the globe. For more information, visit embecta.com or follow our social channels on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

Contacts:



Media

Christian Glazar

Sr. Director, Corporate Communications

908-821-6922

Contact Media Relations Investors

Pravesh Khandelwal

VP, Head of Investor Relations

551-264-6547

Contact IR





