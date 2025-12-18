P2P.org Ranks First by TVL Among Institutional-Grade Monad Staking Providers

George Town, Cayman Islands , Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- P2P.org, a non-custodial staking provider, today announced that it ranks first by total value locked (TVL) among institutional-grade staking providers and within the top three validators on the Monad network (MON), one month after launching Monad staking on its platform. Early participation reflects demand from both institutional and individual stakers for dependable infrastructure on Monad’s high-performance network.

Monad is designed to support significantly higher throughput and faster finality than traditional EVM-based chains, increasing the importance of validator uptime, latency control, and operational reliability from day one. For stakers, these factors directly impact rewards and risk exposure. P2P.org’s position among the leading Monad staking providers reflects its ability to operate under these conditions during the network’s early growth phase.



Maximizing Rewards While Reducing Risk

P2P.org enables MON holders to earn staking rewards while minimizing the risks often associated with new, high-speed networks. Its Monad validator operations have maintained 99.9% uptime, supporting consistent reward capture for delegators on performance-sensitive infrastructure.

P2P.org currently secures 253 million $MON in TVL, including 233 million delegated to its primary validator node and 30 million $MON delegated via a Ledger-supported node. Since launch, P2P.org’s validators have recorded zero timeouts, reinforcing reliability during the network’s early growth phase.

Risk management is especially critical at network launch. P2P.org maintains a zero-slashing record across more than seven years of operation, a key consideration for stakers evaluating where to delegate on a new chain with elevated performance and operational requirements.

Making MON Staking Easier and Safer

Staking on a high-performance Layer 1 like Monad can introduce technical and operational complexity. P2P.org addresses this by offering a strictly non-custodial staking model, allowing users to delegate validation rights while retaining full ownership of their MON tokens.

P2P.org is integrated with all four liquid staking token (LST) protocols currently live on Monad — Fastlane, Kintsu, Magma, and aPriori. This broad ecosystem coverage enables users to maintain exposure to staked MON while accessing liquidity and participating in DeFi use cases, without needing to manage validator infrastructure directly.

P2P.org supports multiple delegation options, from wallet and dApp-based flows for individual users to APIs and dedicated dashboards for funds and other institutional participants. By managing hardware selection, network configuration, and round-the-clock monitoring, P2P.org removes the operational burden of running a validator and helps protect stakers from downtime and performance-related issues.

A step-by-step guide on how to stake MON with P2P.org is available here.

Supporting Institutions and Early Adopters

Early Monad staking activity on P2P.org is driven by two primary user groups. Institutional and high-net-worth stakers benefit from non-custodial security, professional reporting, and infrastructure designed to meet operational and compliance requirements. At the same time, early adopter retail stakers use P2P.org to earn rewards on MON without managing the complexities of validator operations on a high-speed network.

“High-performance networks like Monad leave little margin for operational error,” said Prash Pandit, VP of Validation at P2P.org. “Institutional and individual stakers alike need validators that can deliver consistent uptime and risk discipline from day one. Ranking first by TVL among institutional-grade staking providers reflects that trust. Our early traction shows that uptime, non-custodial security, and a proven zero-slashing record are decisive factors when users choose where to delegate on a new network.”

Availability

Monad staking on P2P.org is available now to eligible users. More information on delegation options, supported wallets, and validator performance can be found on the P2P.org Monad network page. Full details are available in the announcement blog post.

About P2P.org

P2P.org is one of the world's leading non-custodial staking providers, operating validator infrastructure across 40+ networks with over $12 billion in staked assets. Founded in 2018, the company specializes in providing institutional clients with secure, scalable, and compliant staking infrastructure. P2P.org maintains a perfect track record with zero slashing incidents and 99.9% uptime, serving 90,000+ delegators globally. The company offers enterprise-grade staking solutions with advanced features, including automated reward distribution, comprehensive reporting, and seamless integration with institutional custody providers. For more information, visit www.p2p.org.

Disclaimer:

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, legal, or investment advice. P2P.org is a non-custodial infrastructure provider; users remain in full control of their assets at all times.

