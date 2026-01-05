P2P.org Powers Native Cardano Staking for Tangem Wallet Users

George Town, Cayman Islands , Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- P2P.org, a major global staking provider, and Tangem, a leading provider of secure hardware wallets, today announced support for native Cardano (ADA) staking directly within the Tangem app. The integration gives Tangem users access to P2P.org’s validator infrastructure, simplifying how ADA holders participate in staking while maintaining full self-custody.

Staking Cardano has often required users to move between wallets, dashboards, or third-party platforms, forcing trade-offs between convenience, security, and trust in validator operators. For many hardware wallet users, this complexity resulted in holding ADA without staking it, limiting participation in Cardano’s decentralization model.

The new integration streamlines that experience. Tangem users can now delegate ADA to P2P.org validators in just a few taps, directly from their hardware wallet. Private keys remain secured inside Tangem’s hardware chip, while staking operations are powered by the same validator infrastructure trusted by exchanges, custodians, and financial institutions worldwide.



P2P.org

Institutional-Grade Validation Meets Hardware Wallet Simplicity

Staking is a core component of Cardano’s design, enabling ADA holders to help secure the network and support its long-term sustainability. By integrating staking directly into the wallet experience, the Tangem and P2P.org collaboration broadens access for users who previously chose not to participate due to added complexity or security considerations.

Behind the user interface, P2P.org provides enterprise-grade validator operations. P2P.org secures more than $12 billion in assets across over 50 blockchain networks and applies the same uptime standards, performance monitoring, and operational discipline to Tangem users that it delivers to institutional clients.

“Self-custody works best when it’s frictionless and actionable,” said Andrey Lazutkin, CTO at Tangem. “By partnering with P2P.org, we’ve made Cardano staking native and simple—wrapping cold storage security into a seamless, few-tap flow.”

“This collaboration demonstrates how wallets can bring staking to users without the complexity of building validator operations in-house,” said Artemiy Parshakov, VP of Institutions at P2P.org. “Tangem is setting an example for the industry, and we look forward to helping more wallets, exchanges, and custodians integrate staking through P2P.org’s infrastructure.”

What This Signals for the Staking Industry

The integration underscores two key trends in the staking industry:

Accessibility: More ADA holders can now stake securely through a familiar hardware wallet, supporting broader participation in Cardano’s decentralization.



More ADA holders can now stake securely through a familiar hardware wallet, supporting broader participation in Cardano’s decentralization. Scalability: Wallets, custodians, and fintech platforms can embed staking via P2P.org’s infrastructure, expanding their offerings without the operational overhead of running validator operations.

Cardano is the first step in the Tangem–P2P.org collaboration, with additional networks and integrations planned in the months ahead.

Availability

Cardano staking powered by P2P.org validators is available now for Tangem wallet users worldwide. Full details are available in the announcement blog post here.

Learn more about P2P.org at https://www.p2p.org and get started with Tangem wallets at https://tangem.com.

About Tangem

Founded in Switzerland in 2017, Tangem makes self-custody simple and secure. The company offers hardware wallets in the form of NFC-enabled cards and rings, with the choice of its innovative seedless security or a traditional seed phrase backup. Paired with a user-friendly app, these wallets provide seamless access to a wide ecosystem of crypto services, making secure self-custody straightforward for everyone. To learn more, visit tangem.com.

About P2P.org

P2P.org is one of the world's leading non-custodial staking providers, operating validator infrastructure across 50+ networks with over $12 billion in staked assets. Founded in 2018, the company specializes in providing institutional clients with secure, scalable, and compliant staking infrastructure. P2P.org maintains a perfect track record with zero slashing incidents and 99.9% uptime, serving 90,000+ delegators globally. The company offers enterprise-grade staking solutions with advanced features, including automated reward distribution, comprehensive reporting, and seamless integration with institutional custody providers. For more information, visit www.p2p.org.

Disclaimer

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, legal, or investment advice. P2P.org is a non-custodial infrastructure provider; users remain in full control of their assets at all times.

Media Contact

Victoria Calmon

Public Relations

P2P.org

press@p2p.org



Attachment