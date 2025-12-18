INE Security Expands Across Middle East and Asia to Accelerate Cybersecurity Upskilling





Growth in Egypt, UAE, and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Fueled by Demand for Expert-Led, Hands-On Training to Meet National Digital Transformation Goals

INE Security, a global leader in specialized cybersecurity and IT training, today announced continued significant expansion across the Middle East and Asia, capitalizing on major regional learning initiatives. The company’s unique, hands-on methodology is proving to be a cost-effective solution for upskilling cybersecurity professionals in high-growth markets, including the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Egypt.

As these nations prioritize digital transformation and invest heavily in localizing technical expertise, such as through Saudi Vision 2030, the demand for high-quality, practical cybersecurity training has surged. Yet traditional, high-cost training models often fail to scale efficiently to meet the vast skill gaps required to secure rapidly expanding digital infrastructures.

INE Security addresses this challenge by providing comprehensive, subscription-based learning paths designed by industry experts. This model delivers superior value by offering unlimited access to thousands of hours of content and real-world virtual labs—such as the innovative Skill Dive platform—ensuring professionals not only learn theory but also gain the hands-on experience necessary to defend complex environments.

Meeting Regional Skills Demands

The key to INE Security’s success in the region lies in its commitment to verifiable competence over mere certification. Organizations in KSA, UAE, and Egypt require solutions that can rapidly validate and elevate the technical skills of their security analysts and engineers in critical areas.

Key competencies being rapidly adopted through INE Security training include:

Cloud Security best practices for protecting new digital government and private sector infrastructures

best practices for protecting new digital government and private sector infrastructures Incident Response planning and execution through realistic simulation labs

planning and execution through realistic simulation labs Penetration Testing and offensive security techniques to proactively identify vulnerabilities

and offensive security techniques to proactively identify vulnerabilities Advanced Networking fundamentals necessary for robust security architecture

“The Middle East and Asia are leading the world in digital ambition, and that ambition requires a skilled cyber workforce trained to meet the highest global standards,” said Lindsey Rinehart, CEO of INE. “Our cost-effective, hands-on training model delivers the depth and scale needed to build real-world defensive capabilities. We are committed to supporting the region’s growing cybersecurity ecosystem and empowering practitioners with the skills they need to protect national assets and drive digital innovation.”

Expanding Regional Partnerships

As part of its continued expansion, INE Security has strengthened its regional presence through new strategic partnerships established over recent months. These collaborations extend INE’s reach and support localized delivery of hands-on cybersecurity training aligned with regional workforce development priorities.

New partners across the Middle East and Asia include Red Nexus Academy, RedTeam Hacker Academy, and Abadnet Institute. Through these partnerships, INE is working closely with training providers and academic institutions to broaden access to expert-led instruction, immersive labs, and skill validation programs for cybersecurity professionals across the region.

By collaborating with trusted regional partners, INE is able to support national digital initiatives while ensuring training programs reflect local market needs, languages, and technical priorities.

A Scalable Model for National Growth

INE’s subscription-based model provides scalable access to hands-on training and real-time skill development across the full spectrum of cyber domains. This approach enables government agencies, universities, and large enterprises to onboard and upskill teams efficiently while maintaining consistency and quality at scale. With built-in skill assessment tools and usage analytics, organizations gain clear visibility into workforce readiness and can confidently measure progress as teams advance through increasingly complex defensive and offensive scenarios.

“Organizations across the Middle East and Asia are accelerating their cybersecurity readiness, and they need training solutions that match the pace of their transformation,” said Brett Eskine, Chief Revenue Officer at INE. “INE’s hands-on labs and expert-led learning paths provide a scalable and measurable pathway for organizations across the region to build the cyber expertise required for modern digital infrastructures.”

INE remains committed to empowering professionals throughout these dynamic regions by delivering accessible, high-impact learning tools that help strengthen national security resilience while advancing individual careers. To learn more about INE Security’s enterprise training solutions and regional expansion initiatives, users can visit ine.com/enterprise.

About INE Security

INE Security is the premier provider of online networking and cybersecurity training and cybersecurity certifications. Harnessing a powerful hands-on lab platform, cutting-edge technology, a global video distribution network, and world-class instructors, INE Security is the top training choice for Fortune 500 companies worldwide for cybersecurity training in business and for IT professionals looking to advance their careers. INE Security’s suite of learning paths offers an incomparable depth of expertise across cybersecurity. The company is committed to delivering advanced technical training while also lowering the barriers worldwide for those looking to enter and excel in an IT career.

