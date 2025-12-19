OSB GROUP PLC

ISIN: GB00BLDRH360

19 December 2025

LEI number: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

OSB GROUP PLC (the “Company”)

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces that on 18 December 2025 it had purchased a total of 42,993 of its ordinary shares of £0.01 each (the "ordinary shares") on the London Stock Exchange, CBOE BXE and CBOE CXE, through the Company's broker Citigroup Global Markets Limited as detailed below. The repurchased ordinary shares will be cancelled.

London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Number of ordinary shares purchased 42,993 - - Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 614.00p - - Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 601.50p - - Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 610.11p - -

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 13 March 2025.

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 356,498,624 ordinary shares.

No ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 356,498,624.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as incorporated into and implemented under English law (including by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Issuer Name OSB GROUP PLC LEI 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 ISIN GB00BLDRH360 Intermediary Name Citigroup Global Markets Limited Intermediary Code SBILGB2L Timezone GMT+1 Currency GBP





Transaction Date Trade Time Currency Volume Price Trading Venue Transaction ID 18-12-2025 16:27:45 GBp 228 612.50 XLON xeaMPmA$fG4 18-12-2025 16:25:25 GBp 725 613.00 XLON xeaMPmA$K@r 18-12-2025 16:25:22 GBp 1,656 613.50 XLON xeaMPmA$Ku0 18-12-2025 16:25:22 GBp 15,786 614.00 XLON xeaMPmA$KuC 18-12-2025 16:23:12 GBp 932 613.50 XLON xeaMPmA$IP2 18-12-2025 16:23:12 GBp 483 613.50 XLON xeaMPmA$IP9 18-12-2025 16:23:12 GBp 883 613.50 XLON xeaMPmA$IPB 18-12-2025 16:23:12 GBp 326 613.50 XLON xeaMPmA$IPD 18-12-2025 16:23:12 GBp 35 613.50 XLON xeaMPmA$IPF 18-12-2025 16:23:12 GBp 181 613.50 XLON xeaMPmA$IPH 18-12-2025 13:56:17 GBp 69 610.00 XLON xeaMPmAwrge 18-12-2025 13:17:36 GBp 158 609.50 XLON xeaMPmAwKuF 18-12-2025 13:17:36 GBp 204 609.50 XLON xeaMPmAwKuH 18-12-2025 13:14:06 GBp 39 610.00 XLON xeaMPmAwJgP 18-12-2025 13:14:06 GBp 251 610.00 XLON xeaMPmAwJgR 18-12-2025 13:14:06 GBp 181 610.00 XLON xeaMPmAwJgT 18-12-2025 13:14:06 GBp 22 610.00 XLON xeaMPmAwJgV 18-12-2025 13:14:06 GBp 472 609.50 XLON xeaMPmAwJra 18-12-2025 12:57:14 GBp 391 609.50 XLON xeaMPmAw77C 18-12-2025 12:57:14 GBp 28 609.50 XLON xeaMPmAw77E 18-12-2025 12:45:10 GBp 300 609.00 XLON xeaMPmAwFYl 18-12-2025 12:45:10 GBp 38 609.00 XLON xeaMPmAwFYn 18-12-2025 12:45:02 GBp 395 609.50 XLON xeaMPmAwFr2 18-12-2025 12:42:42 GBp 120 609.50 XLON xeaMPmAwC63 18-12-2025 12:42:42 GBp 14 609.50 XLON xeaMPmAwC65 18-12-2025 12:42:42 GBp 224 609.50 XLON xeaMPmAwC67 18-12-2025 12:42:42 GBp 139 609.50 XLON xeaMPmAwC69 18-12-2025 12:42:42 GBp 422 609.00 XLON xeaMPmAwC6C 18-12-2025 12:39:08 GBp 178 609.50 XLON xeaMPmAwAwF 18-12-2025 12:19:40 GBp 268 605.00 XLON xeaMPmAx@Up 18-12-2025 12:08:44 GBp 299 605.00 XLON xeaMPmAxvR@ 18-12-2025 12:03:31 GBp 232 605.50 XLON xeaMPmAxbp1 18-12-2025 12:00:37 GBp 209 607.00 XLON xeaMPmAxZUn 18-12-2025 12:00:20 GBp 302 607.50 XLON xeaMPmAxWqP 18-12-2025 12:00:09 GBp 607 607.50 XLON xeaMPmAxW4N 18-12-2025 11:51:06 GBp 672 608.00 XLON xeaMPmAxjVr 18-12-2025 11:51:04 GBp 199 608.50 XLON xeaMPmAxjRC 18-12-2025 11:51:04 GBp 33 608.50 XLON xeaMPmAxjRE 18-12-2025 11:48:46 GBp 400 608.50 XLON xeaMPmAxhhz 18-12-2025 11:47:00 GBp 57 608.50 XLON xeaMPmAxejG 18-12-2025 11:47:00 GBp 14 608.50 XLON xeaMPmAxejI 18-12-2025 11:47:00 GBp 168 608.50 XLON xeaMPmAxejK 18-12-2025 11:26:02 GBp 18 608.00 XLON xeaMPmAxTuf 18-12-2025 11:26:02 GBp 680 608.00 XLON xeaMPmAxTuh 18-12-2025 11:23:34 GBp 148 608.50 XLON xeaMPmAxRc7 18-12-2025 11:23:34 GBp 25 608.50 XLON xeaMPmAxRc8 18-12-2025 11:23:34 GBp 17 608.50 XLON xeaMPmAxRcA 18-12-2025 11:23:34 GBp 34 608.50 XLON xeaMPmAxRcC 18-12-2025 11:19:38 GBp 28 608.50 XLON xeaMPmAxPz@ 18-12-2025 11:19:38 GBp 255 608.50 XLON xeaMPmAxPzy 18-12-2025 11:15:42 GBp 70 608.50 XLON xeaMPmAx7HN 18-12-2025 11:15:42 GBp 60 608.50 XLON xeaMPmAx7HP 18-12-2025 11:15:42 GBp 28 608.50 XLON xeaMPmAx7HT 18-12-2025 11:15:42 GBp 65 608.50 XLON xeaMPmAx7HV 18-12-2025 11:11:46 GBp 226 608.50 XLON xeaMPmAx2Y3 18-12-2025 11:11:46 GBp 15 608.50 XLON xeaMPmAx2Y5 18-12-2025 11:00:17 GBp 314 608.00 XLON xeaMPmAxDxy 18-12-2025 11:00:00 GBp 107 608.00 XLON xeaMPmAxDE1 18-12-2025 11:00:00 GBp 211 608.00 XLON xeaMPmAxDE3 18-12-2025 10:59:29 GBp 299 608.50 XLON xeaMPmAxDQb 18-12-2025 10:59:29 GBp 351 608.50 XLON xeaMPmAxDQd 18-12-2025 10:59:29 GBp 50 608.50 XLON xeaMPmAxDQf 18-12-2025 10:59:29 GBp 588 608.50 XLON xeaMPmAxDQz 18-12-2025 10:59:29 GBp 182 608.50 XLON xeaMPmAxDQ$ 18-12-2025 10:59:29 GBp 100 608.50 XLON xeaMPmAxDQ1 18-12-2025 10:59:29 GBp 15 608.50 XLON xeaMPmAxDQ3 18-12-2025 10:59:29 GBp 130 608.50 XLON xeaMPmAxDQ5 18-12-2025 10:55:17 GBp 186 608.00 XLON xeaMPmAx818 18-12-2025 10:55:01 GBp 45 608.00 XLON xeaMPmAx8Nn 18-12-2025 10:55:01 GBp 44 608.00 XLON xeaMPmAx8Np 18-12-2025 10:55:01 GBp 21 608.00 XLON xeaMPmAx8Nr 18-12-2025 10:17:36 GBp 618 607.50 XLON xeaMPmAqY3f 18-12-2025 10:11:16 GBp 426 608.00 XLON xeaMPmAqky@ 18-12-2025 10:10:25 GBp 422 608.00 XLON xeaMPmAqkSr 18-12-2025 09:59:39 GBp 227 606.00 XLON xeaMPmAqfqh 18-12-2025 09:59:31 GBp 118 605.50 XLON xeaMPmAqfo$ 18-12-2025 09:59:31 GBp 376 605.50 XLON xeaMPmAqfo5 18-12-2025 09:59:31 GBp 14 605.50 XLON xeaMPmAqfo7 18-12-2025 09:59:21 GBp 297 605.50 XLON xeaMPmAqfwe 18-12-2025 09:33:31 GBp 741 604.50 XLON xeaMPmAqPGa 18-12-2025 09:31:41 GBp 354 606.00 XLON xeaMPmAq7bH 18-12-2025 09:31:41 GBp 10 606.00 XLON xeaMPmAq7bJ 18-12-2025 09:31:41 GBp 292 605.50 XLON xeaMPmAq7bM 18-12-2025 09:31:35 GBp 289 606.00 XLON xeaMPmAq7cP 18-12-2025 09:16:13 GBp 422 604.00 XLON xeaMPmAqDlF 18-12-2025 09:16:13 GBp 292 603.50 XLON xeaMPmAqDlP 18-12-2025 09:16:13 GBp 229 604.00 XLON xeaMPmAqDlT 18-12-2025 09:16:13 GBp 154 604.00 XLON xeaMPmAqDlV 18-12-2025 09:16:13 GBp 19 604.00 XLON xeaMPmAqDkX 18-12-2025 09:16:13 GBp 20 604.00 XLON xeaMPmAqDkZ 18-12-2025 09:01:29 GBp 301 603.00 XLON xeaMPmArpSs 18-12-2025 09:01:29 GBp 68 603.00 XLON xeaMPmArpSu 18-12-2025 09:01:29 GBp 126 603.00 XLON xeaMPmArpSw 18-12-2025 08:52:07 GBp 856 602.50 XLON xeaMPmArw5b 18-12-2025 08:52:07 GBp 292 601.50 XLON xeaMPmArw5j 18-12-2025 08:52:07 GBp 362 602.00 XLON xeaMPmArw5l 18-12-2025 08:52:07 GBp 6 602.00 XLON xeaMPmArw5n 18-12-2025 08:52:07 GBp 54 602.00 XLON xeaMPmArw5p 18-12-2025 08:27:49 GBp 307 602.50 XLON xeaMPmAriwT 18-12-2025 08:27:44 GBp 292 603.00 XLON xeaMPmAri5V 18-12-2025 08:27:35 GBp 422 603.50 XLON xeaMPmAri0z 18-12-2025 08:24:42 GBp 601 604.00 XLON xeaMPmArg1a 18-12-2025 08:18:46 GBp 180 604.00 XLON xeaMPmArM92 18-12-2025 08:18:46 GBp 100 604.00 XLON xeaMPmArM94 18-12-2025 08:03:31 GBp 372 602.50 XLON xeaMPmArSxy 18-12-2025 08:03:31 GBp 640 603.00 XLON xeaMPmArSx@ 18-12-2025 08:03:31 GBp 42 603.00 XLON xeaMPmArSx0



