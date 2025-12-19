OSB GROUP PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

ISIN: GB00BLDRH360
19 December 2025

LEI number: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

OSB GROUP PLC (the “Company”)
Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces that on 18 December 2025 it had purchased a total of 42,993 of its ordinary shares of £0.01 each (the "ordinary shares") on the London Stock Exchange, CBOE BXE and CBOE CXE, through the Company's broker Citigroup Global Markets Limited as detailed below. The repurchased ordinary shares will be cancelled.

 London Stock ExchangeCBOE BXECBOE CXE
Number of ordinary shares purchased42,993--
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)614.00p--
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)601.50p--
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)610.11p--

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 13 March 2025.

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 356,498,624 ordinary shares.

No ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 356,498,624.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as incorporated into and implemented under English law (including by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Issuer NameOSB GROUP PLC
LEI213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
ISINGB00BLDRH360
Intermediary NameCitigroup Global Markets Limited
Intermediary CodeSBILGB2L
Timezone GMT+1
CurrencyGBP


Transaction Date Trade TimeCurrencyVolumePriceTrading VenueTransaction ID
18-12-202516:27:45GBp228612.50XLONxeaMPmA$fG4
18-12-202516:25:25GBp725613.00XLONxeaMPmA$K@r
18-12-202516:25:22GBp1,656613.50XLONxeaMPmA$Ku0
18-12-202516:25:22GBp15,786614.00XLONxeaMPmA$KuC
18-12-202516:23:12GBp932613.50XLONxeaMPmA$IP2
18-12-202516:23:12GBp483613.50XLONxeaMPmA$IP9
18-12-202516:23:12GBp883613.50XLONxeaMPmA$IPB
18-12-202516:23:12GBp326613.50XLONxeaMPmA$IPD
18-12-202516:23:12GBp35613.50XLONxeaMPmA$IPF
18-12-202516:23:12GBp181613.50XLONxeaMPmA$IPH
18-12-202513:56:17GBp69610.00XLONxeaMPmAwrge
18-12-202513:17:36GBp158609.50XLONxeaMPmAwKuF
18-12-202513:17:36GBp204609.50XLONxeaMPmAwKuH
18-12-202513:14:06GBp39610.00XLONxeaMPmAwJgP
18-12-202513:14:06GBp251610.00XLONxeaMPmAwJgR
18-12-202513:14:06GBp181610.00XLONxeaMPmAwJgT
18-12-202513:14:06GBp22610.00XLONxeaMPmAwJgV
18-12-202513:14:06GBp472609.50XLONxeaMPmAwJra
18-12-202512:57:14GBp391609.50XLONxeaMPmAw77C
18-12-202512:57:14GBp28609.50XLONxeaMPmAw77E
18-12-202512:45:10GBp300609.00XLONxeaMPmAwFYl
18-12-202512:45:10GBp38609.00XLONxeaMPmAwFYn
18-12-202512:45:02GBp395609.50XLONxeaMPmAwFr2
18-12-202512:42:42GBp120609.50XLONxeaMPmAwC63
18-12-202512:42:42GBp14609.50XLONxeaMPmAwC65
18-12-202512:42:42GBp224609.50XLONxeaMPmAwC67
18-12-202512:42:42GBp139609.50XLONxeaMPmAwC69
18-12-202512:42:42GBp422609.00XLONxeaMPmAwC6C
18-12-202512:39:08GBp178609.50XLONxeaMPmAwAwF
18-12-202512:19:40GBp268605.00XLONxeaMPmAx@Up
18-12-202512:08:44GBp299605.00XLONxeaMPmAxvR@
18-12-202512:03:31GBp232605.50XLONxeaMPmAxbp1
18-12-202512:00:37GBp209607.00XLONxeaMPmAxZUn
18-12-202512:00:20GBp302607.50XLONxeaMPmAxWqP
18-12-202512:00:09GBp607607.50XLONxeaMPmAxW4N
18-12-202511:51:06GBp672608.00XLONxeaMPmAxjVr
18-12-202511:51:04GBp199608.50XLONxeaMPmAxjRC
18-12-202511:51:04GBp33608.50XLONxeaMPmAxjRE
18-12-202511:48:46GBp400608.50XLONxeaMPmAxhhz
18-12-202511:47:00GBp57608.50XLONxeaMPmAxejG
18-12-202511:47:00GBp14608.50XLONxeaMPmAxejI
18-12-202511:47:00GBp168608.50XLONxeaMPmAxejK
18-12-202511:26:02GBp18608.00XLONxeaMPmAxTuf
18-12-202511:26:02GBp680608.00XLONxeaMPmAxTuh
18-12-202511:23:34GBp148608.50XLONxeaMPmAxRc7
18-12-202511:23:34GBp25608.50XLONxeaMPmAxRc8
18-12-202511:23:34GBp17608.50XLONxeaMPmAxRcA
18-12-202511:23:34GBp34608.50XLONxeaMPmAxRcC
18-12-202511:19:38GBp28608.50XLONxeaMPmAxPz@
18-12-202511:19:38GBp255608.50XLONxeaMPmAxPzy
18-12-202511:15:42GBp70608.50XLONxeaMPmAx7HN
18-12-202511:15:42GBp60608.50XLONxeaMPmAx7HP
18-12-202511:15:42GBp28608.50XLONxeaMPmAx7HT
18-12-202511:15:42GBp65608.50XLONxeaMPmAx7HV
18-12-202511:11:46GBp226608.50XLONxeaMPmAx2Y3
18-12-202511:11:46GBp15608.50XLONxeaMPmAx2Y5
18-12-202511:00:17GBp314608.00XLONxeaMPmAxDxy
18-12-202511:00:00GBp107608.00XLONxeaMPmAxDE1
18-12-202511:00:00GBp211608.00XLONxeaMPmAxDE3
18-12-202510:59:29GBp299608.50XLONxeaMPmAxDQb
18-12-202510:59:29GBp351608.50XLONxeaMPmAxDQd
18-12-202510:59:29GBp50608.50XLONxeaMPmAxDQf
18-12-202510:59:29GBp588608.50XLONxeaMPmAxDQz
18-12-202510:59:29GBp182608.50XLONxeaMPmAxDQ$
18-12-202510:59:29GBp100608.50XLONxeaMPmAxDQ1
18-12-202510:59:29GBp15608.50XLONxeaMPmAxDQ3
18-12-202510:59:29GBp130608.50XLONxeaMPmAxDQ5
18-12-202510:55:17GBp186608.00XLONxeaMPmAx818
18-12-202510:55:01GBp45608.00XLONxeaMPmAx8Nn
18-12-202510:55:01GBp44608.00XLONxeaMPmAx8Np
18-12-202510:55:01GBp21608.00XLONxeaMPmAx8Nr
18-12-202510:17:36GBp618607.50XLONxeaMPmAqY3f
18-12-202510:11:16GBp426608.00XLONxeaMPmAqky@
18-12-202510:10:25GBp422608.00XLONxeaMPmAqkSr
18-12-202509:59:39GBp227606.00XLONxeaMPmAqfqh
18-12-202509:59:31GBp118605.50XLONxeaMPmAqfo$
18-12-202509:59:31GBp376605.50XLONxeaMPmAqfo5
18-12-202509:59:31GBp14605.50XLONxeaMPmAqfo7
18-12-202509:59:21GBp297605.50XLONxeaMPmAqfwe
18-12-202509:33:31GBp741604.50XLONxeaMPmAqPGa
18-12-202509:31:41GBp354606.00XLONxeaMPmAq7bH
18-12-202509:31:41GBp10606.00XLONxeaMPmAq7bJ
18-12-202509:31:41GBp292605.50XLONxeaMPmAq7bM
18-12-202509:31:35GBp289606.00XLONxeaMPmAq7cP
18-12-202509:16:13GBp422604.00XLONxeaMPmAqDlF
18-12-202509:16:13GBp292603.50XLONxeaMPmAqDlP
18-12-202509:16:13GBp229604.00XLONxeaMPmAqDlT
18-12-202509:16:13GBp154604.00XLONxeaMPmAqDlV
18-12-202509:16:13GBp19604.00XLONxeaMPmAqDkX
18-12-202509:16:13GBp20604.00XLONxeaMPmAqDkZ
18-12-202509:01:29GBp301603.00XLONxeaMPmArpSs
18-12-202509:01:29GBp68603.00XLONxeaMPmArpSu
18-12-202509:01:29GBp126603.00XLONxeaMPmArpSw
18-12-202508:52:07GBp856602.50XLONxeaMPmArw5b
18-12-202508:52:07GBp292601.50XLONxeaMPmArw5j
18-12-202508:52:07GBp362602.00XLONxeaMPmArw5l
18-12-202508:52:07GBp6602.00XLONxeaMPmArw5n
18-12-202508:52:07GBp54602.00XLONxeaMPmArw5p
18-12-202508:27:49GBp307602.50XLONxeaMPmAriwT
18-12-202508:27:44GBp292603.00XLONxeaMPmAri5V
18-12-202508:27:35GBp422603.50XLONxeaMPmAri0z
18-12-202508:24:42GBp601604.00XLONxeaMPmArg1a
18-12-202508:18:46GBp180604.00XLONxeaMPmArM92
18-12-202508:18:46GBp100604.00XLONxeaMPmArM94
18-12-202508:03:31GBp372602.50XLONxeaMPmArSxy
18-12-202508:03:31GBp640603.00XLONxeaMPmArSx@
18-12-202508:03:31GBp42603.00XLONxeaMPmArSx0



