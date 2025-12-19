Virtune is launching Virtune Bittensor ETP on Nasdaq Stockholm

Stockholm, December 19th, 2025 - Virtune, a Swedish regulated digital asset manager is announcing the launch of a new innovative crypto ETP, Virtune Bittensor ETP, on Nasdaq Stockholm, the largest stock exchange in the Nordic region.

About Virtune Bittensor ETP

Virtune Bittensor ETP is a physically backed exchange-traded product (ETP) designed to offer investors a secure and cost-effective way to gain exposure to Bittensor (TAO). This is made possible through a transparent and physically-backed structure with institutional-level security.

Key Information about Virtune Bittensor ETP:

1:1 exposure to Bittensor

100% physically backed by TAO



1.95% annual management fee



Virtune Bittensor ETP

Full name: Virtune Bittensor ETP

Short name: Virtune Bittensor

Ticker: VIRTAO

Trading currency: SEK

First day of trading: Friday 19th of December 2025

ISIN: SE0027098484

About Bittensor

Bittensor is a decentralized network that enables the development of artificial intelligence through an open marketplace for intelligence. Participants contribute models, data, or compute, and are rewarded based on the measurable value their contributions provide to the network.

Christopher Kock, CEO of Virtune:

“With this launch, we are closing out the year with our 21st product. It represents a natural next step in the expansion of our ETP offering in the Nordic market, and we are particularly pleased to now offer both institutional investors and retail investors a secure and straightforward way to gain exposure to Bittensor (TAO).”

Press contact

Christopher Kock, CEO Virtune AB (Publ)

Christopher@virtune.com

+46 70 073 45 64



Virtune with its headquarters in Stockholm is a regulated Swedish digital asset manager and issuer of crypto exchange traded products on regulated European exchanges. With regulatory compliance, strategic collaborations with industry leaders and our proficient team, we empower investors on a global level to access innovative and sophisticated investment products that are aligned with the evolving landscape of the global crypto market.



Cryptocurrency investments are associated with high risk. Virtune does not provide investment advice. Investments are made at your own risk. Securities may increase or decrease in value, and there is no guarantee that you will recover your invested capital. Please read the prospectus, KID, terms at www.virtune.com.