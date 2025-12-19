SANDY SPRINGS, Ga., Dec. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- How do you know if you are caring for your Rolex the right way? A HelloNation article featuring Jewelry Expert Bianca Farish of LeeBrant Jewelry and Watch Company in Sandy Springs, GA, provides a clear and practical guide to Rolex care, offering readers an accessible breakdown of cleaning, storage, and maintenance essentials for one of the world’s most respected luxury timepieces.

Farish emphasizes that while Rolex watches are built for endurance, proper watch maintenance ensures that their precision and value endure over time. The article highlights that Rolex care begins with routine cleaning using mild soap, lukewarm water, and a soft brush. This simple method, paired with ensuring the winding crown is securely tightened, protects the timepiece from moisture damage and prevents buildup that can dull the finish.

According to the HelloNation feature, luxury watch cleaning should always avoid harsh chemicals or ultrasonic cleaners, as those can compromise the seals and finishes that protect the intricate mechanism inside. Instead, owners are encouraged to rinse carefully and dry their watches with a lint-free cloth. Farish explains that even a watch worn infrequently benefits from occasional wiping to remove oils and fingerprints, keeping the surface pristine and maintaining its polished appearance.

Proper timepiece care extends beyond cleaning. Farish points out that storage is an important factor in watch maintenance. Rolex owners should keep their watches in a cool, dry place—ideally in their original box or a soft-lined case—to avoid exposure to direct sunlight. Prolonged heat can fade dials and weaken the lubricants that keep the automatic movement functioning smoothly.

A key aspect of Rolex care discussed in the HelloNation article is water resistance. Although Rolex watches are built to resist water, this protection depends on the condition of their gaskets. Farish advises scheduling regular pressure tests with a qualified professional watch repair service, especially if the watch frequently encounters water. Over time, gaskets can wear down and cause small leaks that may lead to corrosion or internal damage.

Professional service also plays an essential role in long-term watch maintenance. Farish recommends having a full Rolex service performed every five to ten years. During this process, certified technicians completely disassemble the watch, clean and lubricate each component, replace worn parts, and test the movement to ensure factory-level precision. This comprehensive service not only restores the watch’s accuracy but also revives its appearance by refinishing the case and bracelet.

The HelloNation article explains that because Rolex watches rely on mechanical automatic movement rather than batteries, friction from continuous operation can cause gradual wear if not maintained properly. Regular Rolex service helps prevent this wear by keeping the internal mechanisms lubricated and functioning at peak performance. Farish reminds owners that these small, unseen parts are what make luxury timepieces exceptional and that their care determines how well the watch performs over decades.

Farish also draws attention to environmental factors that can affect timepiece care. Exposure to magnetic fields—such as those from phones, speakers, or laptops—can interfere with the balance spring inside a Rolex, making it run fast or slow. She recommends keeping the watch away from strong magnetic sources to prevent this issue. If magnetization does occur, a professional watch repair technician can easily correct it, but prevention remains the best safeguard.

Temperature fluctuations are another concern for Rolex care. High heat can thin lubricants and expand metal parts, while cold can cause contraction that disrupts timekeeping accuracy. Farish suggests maintaining a consistent wearing environment whenever possible. For divers or frequent travelers, periodic Rolex service ensures that the seals and lubricants remain resilient across temperature changes.

For collectors or enthusiasts who rotate multiple watches, Farish notes that a quality watch winder supports proper watch maintenance by simulating wrist movement. This keeps the automatic movement active and prevents lubricants from settling. However, she cautions that even with a winder, periodic professional watch repair and servicing are still required to maintain long-term function and value.

In closing, the HelloNation article underscores that effective Rolex care does not have to be complicated. By combining gentle luxury watch cleaning, smart storage, and scheduled Rolex service, owners can extend the lifespan of their watches and preserve them as heirlooms. Consistent timepiece care helps ensure that the craftsmanship behind each Rolex continues to shine across generations.

Are You Caring for Your Rolex the Right Way? features insights from Bianca Farish, Jewelry Expert of Sandy Springs, GA, in HelloNation.

