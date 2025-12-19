Resultat af auktion over skatkammerbeviser 19. december 2025

Bud, salg, skæringsrenter og pris fremgår af nedenstående oversigt: 

ISINBud mio. kr. (nominelt)SalgSkæringsrente  (pct.)Pro-rataKurs
98 20169 SKBV 26 / I00---
98 20243 SKBV 26 / II00---
I alt00   



