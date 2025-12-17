Central Government Borrowing Strategy 2026

The strategy update for the central government's 2026 has now been published. The key messages in the strategy are:

Target for domestic bond issuance of kr. 65 billion

The target for issuance of government bonds is kr. 65 billion in 2026. The focus will continue to be on issuance in the nominal 2-year and 10-year maturity segments, supplemented with issuance in the green bond, the 30-year bond and the central government's inflation-linked government bond programme.

Opening of a new 2-year government bond

In January 2026, a new 2-year government bond will be opened via auction maturing in 2028. The new government bond will replace DGB 0.50 per cent 2027 as the 2-year bond and will be continuously built up via auction and tap.

Continuous issuance in central government's green bond programme

The central government's 10-year green government bond, DGB 2.25 per cent 2035G, will be continuously offered on auction in 2026. The issuance of the green government bond will be up to kr. 10 billion in 2026.

