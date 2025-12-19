Result of the auction of treasury bills on 19 December 2025

Bids, sales, stop-rates and prices are presented in the table below:
|ISIN
|Bid Mill. kr. (nominal)
|Sale
|Stop-rate (per cent)
|Pro-rata
|Price
|98 20169 DKT 03/03/26 I
|0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|98 20243 DKT 02/06/26 II
|0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|0
|0
| Source: Danmarks Nationalbank Danmarks Nationalbank
