Result of the auction of treasury bills on 19 December 2025

Bids, sales, stop-rates and prices are presented in the table below:      

ISINBid Mill. kr. (nominal)SaleStop-rate (per cent)Pro-rataPrice
98 20169 DKT 03/03/26 I00---
98 20243 DKT 02/06/26 II00
---
Total00   

