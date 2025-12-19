Bitget Wallet Adds Tether Gold to Growing Suite of Tokenized Real-World Assets

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, Dec. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , the leading everyday finance app, has added support for Tether Gold (XAU₮), enabling users to access tokenized gold onchain within a self-custodial wallet. The integration reflects growing demand for real-world assets on blockchain networks, as investors increasingly seek exposure to established stores of value alongside crypto-native instruments.

Interest in tokenized gold accelerated in 2025 as bullion prices climbed above $4,000 per ounce amid heightened macro uncertainty. Tether Gold (XAU₮) has emerged as the dominant product in this segment. As of December 2025, XAU₮ represents roughly half of the global tokenized gold market, with a market capitalization of about $2.2 billion. Each XAU₮ token represents ownership of one troy ounce of physical gold that meets London Good Delivery standards. The gold is fully allocated, securely stored, identifiable through a unique serial number, and redeemable for physical bullion, while remaining transferable and tradable onchain after issuance or purchase.

The addition of XAU₮ builds on Bitget Wallet's broader expansion into tokenized real-world assets. The wallet already supports trading of more than 100 tokenized U.S. stocks and ETFs, as well as equity perpetual products, giving users onchain access to traditional financial assets through a self-custodial interface. Within this framework, Bitget Wallet also supports XAU₮ perpetual futures with leverage of up to 50×, extending gold exposure beyond spot holdings to more advanced trading strategies.

"Real-world assets are moving from the margins to the core of onchain finance," said Jamie Elkaleh, CMO of Bitget Wallet. "As gold reasserted its role as a store of value in 2025, tokenized bullion like XAU₮ offers users a way to hold and move physical gold onchain, while still benefiting from the control and flexibility of self-custody." To accompany the integration, Bitget Wallet has collaborated with Tether on a limited-time campaign, offering a total reward pool of $20,000 USDT for eligible users who trade or hold XAU₮ during the campaign period.

By placing ownership of physical gold on the blockchain, tokenization introduces characteristics typically associated with digital assets, including continuous transferability, borderless settlement, and integration with onchain applications. As tokenized commodities and securities gain traction, gold has become one of the most established use cases for bridging traditional assets with blockchain infrastructure.

