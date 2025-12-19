Bitget VIP Revamp Brings Up to 67% Fee Discounts and Premium Trading Perks

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Dec. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget, the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), has announced an upgrade to its VIP in-app experience under the new motto of “Maximum perks. Minimum fees.” The update is designed to enhance VIP status and core privileges with clearer VIP badges/cards and a more functional layout for reviewing fees, access, and benefits across products. The upgraded VIP hub places “Min. Fees” front and center, highlighting fee discounts that can reach up to 67% versus core competitors at comparable volume tiers.

To make VIP rewards more actionable, Bitget consolidated key VIP programs into clearer pathways. VIP users can follow monthly airdrop opportunities via the Premium VIP Airdrop Gala page, while token incentive campaigns are also accessible through Launchpool and PoolX, depending on product eligibility and campaign rules.

For active futures traders, VIP-exclusive competition and rewards are also tied to the Futures Titan Leaderboard, where eligible users can compete across volume and performance rankings. Beyond trading incentives, VIP users can also engage through Trading Club activities and exclusive campaign perks. Alongside trading benefits, VIP members can access the VIP Premier Wealth Hub, a suite of customized earn products designed for larger allocations that unlock higher annual yields.

The VIP revamp is built to give top traders a clearer edge inside Bitget’s Universal Exchange (UEX): lower fees that help protect returns at scale, and a more unified way to trade across spot, futures, tokenized stocks, and other digital assets in one place. Alongside pricing, VIP members get access to VIP-only opportunities such as curated airdrops, trading incentive programs, and customized earn products designed for larger allocations and more active strategies.

“Our VIP users are among the most sophisticated participants in the crypto market, and the experience should match that,” said Gracy Chen, CEO at Bitget. “This upgrade brings together lower fees and clearer privileges with the access and tools serious traders rely on, so VIPs can manage and grow assets across crypto, tokenized products, and other emerging markets through one unified UEX platform.”

The upgraded experience also makes VIP status and privileges instantly visible through a redesigned VIP page and in-app interface, including VIP badges, cards, and clearer UI cues that improve day-to-day usability. Service remains a core pillar, with dedicated 'Relationship Manager' support for faster execution, tailored solutions, and priority assistance, plus access to Bitget's private global events and industry networking opportunities.

To know more about the VIP perks, hop onto the club here.

