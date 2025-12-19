Silly Nice Welcomes Schedule III—But Says Justice Reform Must Follow

New York, New York, Dec. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following President Donald J. Trump’s signing of an executive order to reclassify cannabis as a Schedule III substance under the Controlled Substances Act, Silly Nice, the Black & Veteran-owned New York cannabis brand, issued a statement supporting the move while urging policymakers not to stop short of full justice reform.

The executive order, which directs the Attorney General to accelerate the rescheduling process, marks a historic shift in federal cannabis policy, formally recognizing the medical value of marijuana and removing it from the restrictive Schedule I category. The order also opens pathways for expanded research into marijuana and cannabidiol (CBD), while encouraging clearer regulatory frameworks for full-spectrum hemp-derived cannabinoid products.

Silly Nice, a fast-rising brand known for its small-batch, craft cannabis products and deep New York roots, issued a thoughtful response applauding the medical recognition while stressing the need for systemic correction for those most harmed by past cannabis policies.

“It’s a long-overdue step forward,” said LeVar Thomas, Co-Founder of Silly Nice. “But progress isn’t just about moving cannabis into Schedule III—it’s about making sure the people who were disproportionately criminalized aren’t left behind in this new chapter. Veterans, legacy growers, patients, and communities of color must be at the center of what comes next.”

A Medical Milestone That Acknowledges the Obvious

The Schedule III shift signals a long-awaited alignment between science and policy, acknowledging the therapeutic potential of cannabis for chronic pain, nausea, anorexia, and other conditions. It also unlocks new avenues for medical research, real-world evidence models, and safer product development—areas that Silly Nice strongly supports.

The order specifically notes the need to improve access to CBD products, with the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the FDA tasked with developing research models for hemp-derived cannabinoids. For a veteran-led brand like Silly Nice, which champions plant-based relief, the implications are personal.

“Every day we meet veterans, seniors, and everyday New Yorkers who turn to cannabis for sleep, pain, anxiety, and trauma,” said Thomas. “Recognizing its medical use is a win, but now we have to make it truly accessible, affordable, and fair—especially for those who've served or suffered because of outdated laws.”

A Call for Expungement, Equity, and Small Business Protection

While Silly Nice supports the administration’s emphasis on science and patient access, the company is clear that justice reform must come next. The brand is joining other voices across the industry calling for:

Automatic expungement of non-violent cannabis offenses

Release of individuals still incarcerated for outdated marijuana convictions

Equitable access to business licenses and capital for legacy and underrepresented operators

State and federal protections for small cannabis businesses navigating rising corporate pressure

“Veterans are trained to never leave our people behind,” Thomas added. “That same energy should guide cannabis reform. Schedule III is a milestone—but it's not the mission accomplished moment. The real win is when no one’s sitting in a cell for the same plant that’s now driving billion-dollar profits.”

New York Legacy to Legal—and What’s Next

Founded in Harlem and grown across the state, Silly Nice has become one of the fastest-growing craft cannabis brands in New York’s adult-use market. Now stocked in over 125 licensed dispensaries, the brand has become known for its potent concentrates, infused flower, and commitment to transparent, veteran-owned supply chains.

As the national conversation shifts toward federal regulation, Silly Nice is preparing for what's next—whether that means multistate expansion, new partnerships, or continued advocacy for social equity.

The brand is also closely watching how Schedule III reclassification may impact 280E tax reform, banking restrictions, and interstate commerce—key issues that continue to stifle small operators in legal states.

“Veteran-owned businesses like ours often operate without access to loans, advertising channels, or basic tax deductions,” said Thomas. “We’ve made it work in New York, but for this industry to really thrive, we need a level playing field federally.”

A Brand Built for People, Not Politics

Silly Nice’s message is intentionally non-partisan. The company emphasizes that cannabis reform should not be a red vs. blue issue—but rather a health, freedom, and economic opportunity issue that transcends party lines.

“This isn’t about left or right. It’s about doing what’s right,” said Thomas. “We welcome this executive order and hope all lawmakers—regardless of party—move quickly to follow it up with smart, just, and inclusive policies that support the people most affected.”

As Silly Nice looks ahead, its focus remains rooted in three priorities: healing, equity, and high-quality cannabis made with integrity. Whether it’s a veteran seeking sleep, a mother managing anxiety, or a legacy grower trying to transition into the legal space, the brand continues to position itself as a force for good in the rapidly evolving national conversation.

About Silly Nice

Silly Nice is a veteran-owned cannabis brand rooted in New York and built on the principles of transparency, craftsmanship, and community. From premium small-batch flower to innovative concentrates like Diamond Powder and Frosted Hash Balls, Silly Nice delivers lab-tested, full-spectrum cannabis that reflects the culture and creativity of its home state. Now stocked in 125+ licensed dispensaries across New York, Silly Nice blends legacy expertise with modern compliance to produce consistent, top-shelf cannabis for all. Learn more or find a dispensary near you at www.SillyNice.com.