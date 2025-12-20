GeeFi (GEE) Doubles Down on Community Growth With Enhanced Staking and Referral Programs

KINGSTOWN, St. Vincent and Grenadines, Dec. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GeeFi Tech LLC is intensifying its focus on community-led growth by highlighting its robust staking and referral programs. These initiatives are central to the project's strategy of building a loyal and engaged user base by rewarding active participation and long-term support.

The renewed emphasis comes as GeeFi celebrates a major milestone, having raised $1.5 million in its ongoing presale and sold over 24 million GeeFi Tokens (GEE). This success showcases strong market confidence in the project's utility-driven approach to decentralized finance.

A Functional Ecosystem Focused on Practical Use

GeeFi is committed to delivering immediate, real-world value through a suite of integrated financial tools. The ecosystem is anchored by the non-custodial GeeFi Wallet, which is already live and available for download on Android devices, with an iOS version in active development to expand accessibility. The wallet serves as the secure gateway to upcoming products like the GeeFi DEX for seamless trading and GeeFi Crypto Cards for global spending. The deflationary GeeFi Token (GEE) powers the entire platform, designed to support sustained value as the network grows.

Rewarding Loyalty Through High-Yield Staking

At the heart of GeeFi’s community-building effort is its high-yield staking protocol, which offers token holders an Annual Percentage Rate (APR) of up to 55%. This program provides a powerful incentive for users to lock up their GEE tokens, contributing to network security while generating a substantial passive income stream. By rewarding long-term holding, GeeFi ensures that its earliest supporters benefit directly from the ecosystem's stability and growth, aligning their interests with the project's success.

Empowering Growth with a Lucrative Referral Program

To further accelerate its expansion, GeeFi has implemented a generous referral program that offers a 5% bonus for every new participant introduced to the ecosystem. This initiative transforms investors into active advocates, empowering them to drive organic growth and expand the community from the ground up. The program not only rewards existing users for their evangelism but also creates a viral loop that continually attracts new members, strengthening the network effect of the entire platform.

Conclusion: Building a Community-Powered Future

By placing its staking and referral programs at the forefront of its growth strategy, GeeFi is solidifying its commitment to building a project for the community, by the community. With $1.5 million raised and a clear product roadmap, the project is well-positioned to continue its impressive trajectory. These incentive programs provide a strong foundation for a vibrant and dedicated user base, ensuring that as GeeFi expands, its most loyal supporters will share in its success.

Learn More

Website - geefi.io

Buy $GEE Token - hub.geefi.io/buy

Whitepaper - docs.geefi.io

Telegram Chat - @geefichat

Twitter/X - @GeeFiOfficial

Discord - discord.com/invite/geefi

Download App - geefi.io/download

CoinMarketCap - coinmarketcap.com/currencies/geefi/

Media Contact Information

Natalie Santos - Marketing Director

support@geefi.io