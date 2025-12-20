Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises $19.4M as Phase 6 Nears 100% Allocation With V1 Launch Ahead

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) continues to gather momentum as its funding milestone crosses $19.4M and Phase 6 of its token distribution approaches full allocation. As the project moves closer to its V1 launch window, interest around this Ethereum-based DeFi crypto is rising across the market. With allocation tightening and development updates becoming more frequent, Mutuum Finance is increasingly discussed as a new crypto project entering a critical transition phase.





Presale Progress Shows Sustained Demand

Mutuum Finance began its token presale in early 2025. Since then, participation has grown steadily rather than in short bursts. The token launched at $0.01 in Phase 1 and has now reached $0.035 in Phase 6. This marks a 250% increase from the initial price, reflecting consistent demand across multiple stages.

Phase 6 is now over 99% allocated. More than 820M MUTM tokens have already been sold, signaling that availability at current pricing levels is nearly exhausted. The next phase is expected to introduce a price increase of nearly 20%, continuing the structured progression that has defined the presale so far.

The project’s official launch price is set at $0.06. Participants from Phase 1 are positioned for up to 500% growth if that price is reached. While outcomes are never guaranteed, the pricing structure highlights why timing has played such a large role in MUTM’s early growth.

Funding and Holder Growth Reach New Levels

As of the latest update, Mutuum Finance has raised $19.4M. The holder count has surpassed 18,600, showing that participation is spread across a wide base rather than concentrated among a few wallets. In the context of DeFi crypto projects, this level of distribution often points to broader market awareness forming over time.

The total supply of MUTM is fixed at 4B tokens. Of this total, 45.5% has been allocated for the presale, which equals roughly 1.82B tokens. With more than half of that allocation already distributed, remaining supply is becoming increasingly limited as Phase 6 closes.

Market commentators often note that this stage can influence how a new crypto behaves as it approaches major development milestones. When supply tightens and visibility increases at the same time, attention tends to rise quickly.





What Mutuum Finance Is Building

Mutuum Finance is developing a decentralized lending and borrowing protocol built on Ethereum. The platform is designed to allow users to supply assets and earn yield while enabling borrowers to access liquidity using collateral instead of selling their holdings.

When users supply assets, they receive mtTokens. These tokens represent their share of the supplied liquidity and increase in value as interest accrues. Borrowers pay interest based on utilization rates, which adjust depending on supply and demand within the protocol.

A key part of the system is the protocol’s revenue flow. MUTM purchased on the open market is redistributed to users who stake mtTokens in the safety module. This structure links platform activity directly to token demand and rewards, aligning usage with long-term participation.

V1 Launch Timeline and Development Status

According to official updates shared by the team, Mutuum Finance plans to launch its V1 protocol on the Sepolia testnet in Q4 2025. The upcoming release includes core components such as liquidity pools, mtTokens, debt tokens, and an automated liquidator bot. ETH and USDT are planned as the first supported assets for lending, borrowing, and collateral.

The protocol is still under development, and V1 will represent a beta phase rather than a full mainnet launch. Even so, the defined testnet window provides a clearer timeline than many early-stage altcoin projects, which often operate without confirmed milestones.

As V1 approaches, the project is transitioning from concept-driven interest to execution-based evaluation. This shift often marks a turning point for how new crypto projects are assessed by the market.

Security Reviews Add Another Layer of Confidence

Security has remained a visible focus throughout Mutuum Finance’s development. The MUTM token holds a 90/100 score on the CertiK token scan, offering an external assessment of contract design and structure.

In addition, Halborn Security is conducting an independent audit of the finalized lending and borrowing contracts. The audit is currently in progress, with formal analysis underway. A $50k bug bounty focused on code vulnerabilities is also active, encouraging external researchers to test the system before broader deployment.

For DeFi crypto platforms, layered security reviews are often seen as a prerequisite before serious adoption begins. Many market participants track audit progress closely when evaluating which altcoin projects are nearing readiness.

Community Activity and Access Signals

Beyond funding and development, Mutuum Finance has emphasized ongoing engagement. The project runs a 24-hour leaderboard that rewards the top daily contributor with $500 in MUTM. This feature has helped maintain steady interaction during the later stages of Phase 6.

Payment access has also expanded, with card payments available for participants. Lowering entry barriers can influence participation during late allocation phases, especially as availability narrows.

These signals often appear when a project moves from early discovery toward broader visibility. For those following crypto news and monitoring how next crypto candidates emerge, this combination of engagement and access is closely watched.

Positioning Ahead of the Next Crypto Phase

With Phase 6 nearing full allocation, attention is shifting toward what comes next. The upcoming phase will introduce a higher price, and the V1 testnet launch remains scheduled for later in the year. Together, these factors place Mutuum Finance in a narrow window between early development and active testing.

Mutuum Finance remains an altcoin under active development, and its beta features will debut on the V1 Sepolia testnet. Still, the combination of $19.4M raised, nearly full Phase 6 allocation, and a defined launch timeline explains why MUTM is increasingly viewed as a DeFi crypto project entering a decisive stage. As Q4 2025 approaches, the market will be watching closely to see how this next phase unfolds.