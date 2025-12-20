Real Estate Expert Bart Hickman of Monticello Explains Seawall Maintenance for HelloNation

MONTICELLO, Ind., Dec. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What should buyers know first about seawall maintenance when considering a waterfront property? A HelloNation article featuring Real Estate Network Expert Bart Hickman of Monticello provides detailed insights into why seawalls matter, what signs of damage to watch for, and how proper care impacts both safety and property value.

The article explains that many buyers are drawn to homes on Lake Freeman or Lake Shafer for their scenic views and access to recreation. However, a seawall is one of the most essential parts of any waterfront property. Seawalls require inspection because their structural integrity determines how well they protect against soil erosion and wave action over time. Without this protection, both the property and the surrounding land can face expensive and preventable risks.

Hickman emphasizes that seawalls are built from different materials, each with unique strengths and weaknesses. The most common types of seawalls include steel, concrete, wood, riprap, and newer options like vinyl seawall systems. Steel and concrete walls may appear strong, but can show wear and tear through rust, cracks, or leaning. Wood walls are especially vulnerable to rot, while riprap requires constant attention to keep rocks from shifting. Understanding these differences helps buyers assess the condition of a property’s shoreline before committing to a purchase.

A failing seawall is more than an eyesore. According to the HelloNation article, seawall failure can lead to long-term expenses, sometimes reaching $450 per linear foot to replace. For even modest shoreline properties, this adds up quickly. Recognizing early signs of damage, such as holes in steel, spalling in concrete, or sagging backfill, allows buyers to account for repair costs before finalizing a deal.

Soil conditions and wave action play a significant role in the life span of a seawall. If soil erosion has weakened the base or water pressure has pushed sections out of alignment, even a relatively young wall can become unstable. Property owners who skip regular maintenance may face sudden structural issues that compromise not just the seawall but nearby foundations as well.

The HelloNation feature highlights that a maintained seawall can last decades if supported with proper care. Regular maintenance, such as managing backfill levels and directing stormwater runoff away from the wall, strengthens structural integrity and helps prevent seawall failure. Buyers should always ask about the age and maintenance history of any seawall during the inspection process. This step is as important as reviewing a home’s roof or foundation.

Hickman notes that seawall construction should be viewed as marine construction with specific technical demands. Sheet piling, reinforcement systems, and other engineering techniques all play roles in extending durability. Understanding the types of seawalls in use at Lake Freeman and Lake Shafer helps buyers know what questions to ask and what repairs might cost in the future.

For property owners, a maintained seawall is also a matter of protecting investment value. Shoreline collapse or large-scale soil erosion can negatively impact resale potential. Buyers looking at waterfront property should remember that seawalls protect your property just as much as they protect the natural shoreline. A well-kept wall demonstrates responsible ownership and reduces the risk of major expenses.

The HelloNation article stresses that seawalls require professional inspection to confirm their condition. Minor issues, if left unchecked, can turn into significant problems. A leaning seawall, shifting soil conditions, or minor cracks may all be early warning signs of bigger failures ahead. Engaging contractors with experience in seawall construction ensures that potential repairs or replacements are identified before purchase.

Long term, marine construction techniques have improved, offering buyers better solutions. Modern vinyl seawall installations provide a lighter but durable alternative to traditional steel or concrete. For buyers, knowing whether a property has an older wall near the end of its life or a recently upgraded installation can make a difference of tens of thousands of dollars in future costs.

The article concludes that careful inspection of seawalls should never be skipped during the buying process. Whether built of sheet piling, riprap, or reinforced concrete, every wall experiences wear and tear. The condition of the shoreline barrier is as essential to property security as the foundation beneath the home itself. By focusing on seawall maintenance, buyers protect both their financial investment and their enjoyment of lakefront living.

The full article, titled “Seawall Maintenance—What Buyers Should Know First”, can be read here . Real Estate Network Expert Bart Hickman of Monticello shared these insights through HelloNation to help buyers make informed decisions about waterfront property.

